Liberia: Pleebo Transport Crisis Ends As Student Bus Fare Rises to L$100, Sparking Hardship Concerns

Pleebo — Transport services in the commercial city of Pleebo in Maryland County have returned to normal, following an agreement to increase the student bus fare from L$50 to L$100, ending a go-slow protest by commercial drivers.

The protest was triggered by concerns from taxi and mini-bus operators over buses donated by Representative Anthony F. Williams to transport students between Pleebo and Harper.

Drivers argued that the subsidized student transport system was drawing passengers away from commercial vehicles and affecting their daily income.

Following engagements between stakeholders, the Bus Committee announced the fare adjustment, stating that the decision was taken to restore stability in the transport sector and ease tensions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, Rep. William's Buss Committee Chairperson Reuben Togba said the original L$50 fare was introduced to support students, but the situation required a review.

"Those students aren't working and that's why we decided to make it 50 LD," Mr. Togba said.

"But since students are already used to 100 LD with the NTA, we decided to adjust it to that level," he added.

The buses are used to transport students daily from Pleebo to William V. S. Tubman University in Harper City, easing transportation challenges prior to the recent adjustment.

The new fare has sparked concern among students, many of whom say the increase will place additional financial pressure on them.

"Since this bus came, L$50 transportation has been much better. We are about to suffer again," said Lucy Koboh, a student.

Other students echoed similar concerns, warning that the increase could affect their ability to attend classes regularly.

Appearing on a local radio program Wednesday morning, Rep. Williams emphasized that the bus initiative was intended to reduce the burden on students, not create conflict.

"If the students have a concern about the committee raising the bus fare because of drivers' union demand, let them do official communication or through any channel to raise their concern and make recommendation," he said.

He also praised the transport union for handling their concerns peacefully.

"I must appreciate the taxi and bus drivers for not blocking roads, but doing an official communication to the committee... this is why I think the committee acted because of peace and some economic issues,"Rep. Williams noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker clarified that while he donated the buses, the committee is responsible for managing the operation.

"I donated the bus already and the district itself set up the committee. It was in the interest of reducing students' burden... but the committee has its own way of handling matters on the ground. I urge the students to also communicate officially just as the drivers did. There can be a remedy," he added.

The resolution has brought an end to a daylong of transport disruption in Pleebo, restoring movement and easing tensions among stakeholders. However, the decision continues to draw concern from students who fear the increased fare may affect their daily school attendance and financial stability.

While normalcy has returned to the city's transport system, the development leaves an ongoing question about balancing economic survival for drivers with affordable access to education for students.