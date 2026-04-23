Liberia: LDEA Terminates Services of Action Agents

23 April 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency has terminated the volunteer services of two Action Agents from Lofa County

On April 22, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) wishes to inform the public that it has, with immediate effect, terminated the volunteer services of two additional Action Agents from Lofa County, in the persons of Stanley A. Weagbah and Abdullah O. Myers.

They are, therefore, disqualified and removed from the ongoing vetting process for the next batch of volunteers to go for training at the Police Academy.

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This decisive action is the result of a concluded Internal Investigation which established that both Action Agents were involved in the habit of harassing peaceful citizens in Koluhum District.

The Investigation also revealed serious professional misconduct. The Agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of corruption, collusion, or any behavior that threatens the enforcement of the law.

Accordingly, their eligibility, ambition, and consideration for admission into the current vetting process are hereby permanently revoked and terminated.

The public is strongly cautioned to desist from engaging, dealing with, or recognizing these individuals in any capacity as representatives of the LDEA.

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency remains resolutely committed to discipline, Integrity, accountability, and the uncompromising enforcement of the law in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

The LDEA urges the public to continue assisting in the fight against drug trafficking by reporting any suspicious activities through its hotlines;0777133333/0888133333

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