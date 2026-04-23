Nigeria: Again, Troops Neutralise 24 Terrorists in Borno, Yobe

Troops of sector 2, Joint Task Force North East 'Operation HADIN KAI I have neutralised 24 terrorists while successfully repelling a coordinated attack on Kukareta, a border community with Borno and Yobe states.

Sources said the attack, which commenced around midnight and lasted until about 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, was decisively contained following a fierce engagement with the insurgents.

Unfortunately, two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds in action and are currently receiving medical attention.

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Kukareta is located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road and is just about a 25 km drive from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

"The troops were said to have inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, neutralising no fewer than 24 during the encounter," a credible military source said.

Items recovered from the terrorists include 18 AK-47 rifles, three General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), two PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, three Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tubes, two mortar tubes, four hand grenades and 18 AK-47 magazines.

A large quantity of belted 7.62mm special ammunition used for PKT anti-aircraft weapons was also recovered.

"Two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds in action and are currently receiving medical attention." Another source said.

The successful defence of Kukareta was described as a significant operational achievement, further demonstrating the effectiveness and resilience of troops in ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the North-East.

In another development, Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have recorded a series of operational successes across several locations in Borno State, including the defeat of coordinated terrorist attacks, follow-up air interdiction operations, and the rescue of 15 abducted women and children.

It was gathered that troops successfully repelled attacks on Kanama, Ngoshe and Banki communities without any adverse report, as the insurgents were decisively overpowered and forced to withdraw.

"In a sustained offensive, additional air interdiction operations were conducted at Sowolwolo in the Sambisa Forest, where troops reportedly neutralised three terrorist groups, further degrading their fighting capability in the area." Said the Source.

Similarly, another air interdiction operation at Kaniram in the Mallam Fatori axis resulted in the neutralisation of scores of terrorists who were observed conducting burial activities following earlier precision strikes.

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The sources added that troops of 26 Brigade conducted search-and-rescue operations towards the Maiduguri-Monguno axis, successfully rescuing a total of 15 women and children who had earlier been kidnapped by insurgents.

The rescued victims are currently receiving care and will be reunited with their families after preliminary procedures.

In a separate development, suspected elements of Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad (JAS) fired projectiles towards Gwoza in a retaliatory action; however, no casualties or damage were recorded.

The sources described the series of coordinated operations as a significant boost to ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the North-East, noting that troops continue to maintain pressure on terrorist elements across the theatre.