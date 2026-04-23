Nigeria: 10 Contacts Traced, Isolated As Covid-19 Case Hits Cross River

*Chinese patient stable; no sign of community spread, authorities insist

Following the confirmation of a single case of COVID-19, the Cross River State Government has identified and isolated 10 persons who came in contact with a Chinese national recently confirmed to have COVID-19.

Also, the state government assured residents that the situation is under control with no evidence of wider transmission.

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The state Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, disclosed that the index case involves a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate working with Lafarge in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, who arrived in Nigeria on March 17 and later developed symptoms.

Providing an update, the State Epidemiologist, Inyang Ekpenyong, said swift contact tracing efforts led to the identification of 10 individuals who had interacted with the patient.

"We were able to identify 10 contacts of the patient. We have isolated them and are closely monitoring them. None of them have come down with symptoms," Ekpenyong said.

Ekpenyong added that the patient is in stable condition and responding well to treatment, raising hopes of recovery.

Corroborating the development, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Jide Idris, said emergency response measures were immediately activated following confirmation of the case.

"Following confirmation of the case, the Cross River State Ministry of Health, in coordination with NCDC and with support from partners, has activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention & control," he said.

Idris further assured that all identified contacts are being closely followed up, stressing that there is currently no indication of community transmission.

"All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission," he added.

The NCDC boss noted that the detection underscores the effectiveness of Nigeria's disease surveillance system and urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant.

NCDC also reiterated the importance of basic preventive measures, including regular handwashing, respiratory hygiene, and prompt reporting of symptoms, as the country continues to guard against potential outbreaks.