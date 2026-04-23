Nigerian Man, Wife Face 50-Year Jail Risk Over $500,000 Fraud in Us

A Nigerian national based in the United States, Opeyemi Olujobi, and his wife, Jennie Davidson, are facing a potential combined sentence of up to 50 years in prison after being arrested over an alleged large-scale credit card fraud operation in New York.

According to a statement on Wednesday from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, the couple was apprehended in Poughkeepsie and is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in White Plains.

Prosecutors allege that the pair orchestrated a scheme involving stolen identities to gain control of hundreds of credit card accounts, carrying out unauthorised transactions exceeding $500,000.

The statement indicated that the suspects were involved in a wider conspiracy that relied on identity theft and account takeovers targeting multiple victims.

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Investigators said the defendants allegedly used sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, phone numbers, and home addresses, to impersonate legitimate cardholders.

Clayton continued, "From at least May 2023 through October 2024, Olujobi, Davidson, and/or their co-conspirators contacted a publicly traded consumer financial services company and used other people's names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, and addresses to falsely identify themselves as the true accountholders of over 200 store credit card accounts.

"After gaining access to the cardholders' accounts, the perpetrators changed the address listed on the account to one of four addresses in Hopewell Junction, New York, including their residence, and also altered victims' phone numbers to those controlled by members of the scheme."

Authorities further explained that the suspects reported the compromised cards as missing and requested replacements, which were then delivered to locations under their control.

Once in possession of the cards, the duo allegedly made purchases across several retail outlets, primarily buying gift cards and merchandise.

"After they obtained their victims' credit cards, Olujobi, Davidson, and/or their co-conspirators used those cards at various retail locations to make around $575,000 in unauthorised purchases of gift cards and other merchandise.

"Video surveillance associated with many of these transactions shows Olujobi and Davidson using the stolen cards," the statement added.

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Prosecutors also claimed that the suspects sometimes contacted financial institutions to authorise declined transactions or request increased credit limits to continue their spending.

In addition, Davidson is accused of laundering part of the illicit proceeds through an online betting platform before moving the funds into her personal bank account.

Court documents show that both defendants are facing a four-count indictment related to conspiracy and fraud offences.

"Olujobi, 28, and Davidson, 29, are each charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, among other charges.

"Davidson is also charged with money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison."

However, authorities emphasised that the allegations remain unproven, noting that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty by a court of law.