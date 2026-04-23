Ghana: NPP Opens Nominations for Polling Station Executive Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for its polling station executive elections nationwide, marking a key step in the party's internal reorganisation ahead of future political activities.

Mr Sataru Abdul Merigah, Akan Constituency Secretary of the NPP, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the nomination process commenced on Monday, April 20, and would close on April 24 across the country.

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Mr Merigah said vetting of aspirants would take place from April 25 to April 30, while appeals would be heard from May 1 to May 4.

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He added that notices of poll would be issued from May 6 to May 9, with polling station executive elections scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to May 16.

Mr Merigah explained that interested party members were required to visit their respective constituency offices to pick nomination forms and complete the necessary processes within the stipulated period.

He underscored the importance of the exercise in strengthening the party's grassroots structures, noting that polling station executives played a critical role in mobilisation and effective organisation at the local level.

Mr Merigah encouraged broad participation in the process, particularly urging women to take advantage of the opportunity to contest for positions.

"We are calling on all committed members, especially women, to come forward and actively participate in this exercise to help deepen internal democracy and inclusiveness within the party," he stated.

He advised prospective applicants who required clarification or assistance regarding the nomination process to contact their constituency offices for guidance.

The polling station executive elections form part of the NPP's broader internal electoral calendar aimed at restructuring the party's base and enhancing operational efficiency at the grassroots level.-GNA