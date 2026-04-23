Ghana: Plan International Ghana Signs Deal to Advance Gender Equality

Plan International Ghana has signed a six-year agreement with 15 organisations under the Renewed Women's Voice and Leadership (RWVL) Ghana Project to advance gender equality and empower women, girls and youth-led organisations.

The RWVL Ghana Project is being implemented by Plan International Ghana in partnership with Plan International Canada, NETRIGHT and AfriYAN Ghana, with support from Global Affairs Canada.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony in Ho on Tuesday, the Acting Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Mr Fred Tei-Nobi, said the signing marked a significant milestone, representing not only the formation of partnerships but also the transition from planning to implementation.

Mr Tei-Nobi explained that the 15 organisations were selected from 12 out of the 16 regions to form the first cohort of the Multi-Year Core Funding Grant. He commended Global Affairs Canada for its support, noting that the initiative was grounded in Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He said the partnership reflected a strong commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls in Ghana, and urged beneficiary organisations to demonstrate high levels of accountability while sustaining activities that promote the rights of women and girls.

Mr Tei-Nobi further explained that the RWVL Project was designed to strengthen the capacity, sustainability and influence of women's rights organisations, youth-led groups and social movements.

He stated that the project aimed to contribute to improved realisation of the human rights of women and girls in their diversity, with a focus on strengthening organisations at the forefront of advocacy, improving access to flexible funding and supporting movement-building.

Mr Tei-Nobi announced that 138 grants would be provided to 120 women's rights organisations, youth-led groups and women human rights defenders over the next six years.

"RWVL has resolved to walk alongside Ghana's women and girls in reclaiming rights, challenging harmful cultural and religious norms, and creating voice and agency for all," he said.

He said "RWVL recognises that sustainable change is driven by strong, locally rooted organisations that understand context, build trust and sustain impact over time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Women NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The RWVL Project Manager of Plan International Ghana, Ms Theodora Asare, called on the organisations to work diligently to address gender-related issues in the country.

She said their activities would be closely monitored, and that Plan International Ghana would provide technical support where necessary.

Ms Asare also urged the organisations to maintain high standards of accountability to help strengthen the capacity of women and youth-led groups and promote the rights of women and girls.

On behalf of the beneficiary organisations, the Executive Director of the Mayra-Si Youth Foundation, Ms Esther Naa Ankrah, expressed appreciation to Plan International Ghana for the partnership and assured that the funds would be used effectively to promote gender-related initiatives.