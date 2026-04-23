Nigeria: Osimhen's Expected Return Today Doubtful

Will Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, make his much-awaited return to action today as Galatasaray take on Genclerbirligi in a Turkish Cup quarterfinal at home?

The Super Eagles striker has not featured for the Turkish champions since sustaining a fractured right forearm during the first half of their UEFA Champions League encounter with Liverpool on March 18.

Osimhen was expected to feature in last weekend Turkish Super Lig clash with the same Genclerbirligi but it turned out a ruse as Coach Okan Buruk did not field him.

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According to the leading Turkish newspaper Sabah, Osimhen will get some minutes of action in the cup tie on his return from the arm injury.

Galatasaray insider, Ali Naci Küçük, has shared his view on Osimhen's absence from the squad for last weekend's Super Lig clash against Gençlerbirliği.

He was initially included in Galatasaray's travelling party to Ankara but was left out of the matchday squad.

Despite the setback, his recovery has progressed smoothly, with the forward recently returning to full training as he edges closer to making his comeback.

A day before Galatasaray's match, title rivals Fenerbahçe were frustrated by Rizespor in a goalless draw.

Offering his opinion on the situation, Küçük suggested that Osimhen's omission was a strategic decision by manager Okan Buruk.

In quotes relayed by baba ocagi,he claimed: "The reason Victor Osimhen didn't play in the away game against Gençlerbirliği was because Fenerbahçe had dropped points.

"Osimhen will have participated in eight training sessions with the team before the Fenerbahçe derby. He will not play in the cup match against Gençlerbirliği on Wednesday (today). He is expected to start directly in the first eleven against Fenerbahçe."

Galatasaray have struggled without their marquee centre-forward, failing to win games against Trabzonspor and Kocaelispor.