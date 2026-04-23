Liberia: Govt Shifts From Donor Dependence to System Sustainability

The government, through the Ministry of Health (MOH), has launched a high-level policy process aimed at tackling one of the most persistent challenges in its healthcare system: how to sustainably finance and retain the country's frontline health workers serving remote communities.

At a three-day strategic workshop convened under the National Community Health Program, health authorities and partners are designing a Community Health Worker (CHW) entrepreneurship model--an approach that could redefine how rural healthcare is delivered and sustained across the country.

The initiative, supported by partners including Catholic Relief Services, Last Mile Health, UNICEF, and the Mastercard Foundation, reflects a broader shift in policy thinking: moving beyond short-term funding solutions toward long-term system resilience.

Liberia's community health workforce emerged as a critical pillar of the health system in the aftermath of the West Africa Ebola Epidemic, when gaps in rural healthcare delivery became starkly evident.

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Since then, the CHW network has expanded significantly, now serving more than 1.2 million people in communities located over an hour's walk from the nearest health facility.

These workers provide essential services including maternal and child health support, disease surveillance and basic treatment and referrals.

Yet despite their central role, the system has remained fragile.

Officials acknowledge that irregular stipends, weak supply chains, and limited career incentives have contributed to high attrition rates, declining morale and inconsistent service delivery.

The New Approach: Entrepreneurship as a Financing Tool

At the core of the Ministry's proposal is a shift toward a hybrid financing model--one that blends public health service with structured income-generating opportunities for CHWs.

A Ministry official explained the rationale, "We are looking at a model that keeps CHWs motivated, equipped, and accountable to the communities they serve. The intention is not to commercialize healthcare, but to stabilize the system."

The approach seeks to address a fundamental tension in the health sector as CHWs are expected to deliver essential services but lack reliable income to sustain their work.

By introducing entrepreneurship elements--potentially linked to health-related microenterprises or community-based services--the government hopes to create predictable livelihoods without undermining free healthcare delivery.

This new approach would lead to retention and motivation in the sector as one of the biggest threats to the country's CHW system is attrition. When payments are delayed or inconsistent, workers often leave for more stable opportunities.

Evidence from similar programs suggests that financial stability directly improves retention.

A representative from Last Mile Health noted, "When CHWs have a predictable livelihood, attrition drops and service quality improves."

It would also lead to service continuity in rural areas because in hard-to-reach communities, CHWs are often the only link to the formal health system.

Any disruption in their availability can lead to delayed treatment, increased maternal and child mortality and reduced disease surveillance.

By stabilizing their income, the initiative aims to ensure continuous service delivery, particularly in vulnerable regions.

The new approach would also help to reduce the sector's dependence on donors' support as the health sector has historically relied heavily on donor funding. While this has enabled rapid expansion, it has also created sustainability risks.

The entrepreneurship model represents an attempt, according to the ministry to diversify financing sources, build local resilience and reduce vulnerability to external funding shocks.

The involvement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry suggests a broader ambition: linking health workers to national financial systems.

This could include access to mobile money platforms, savings and credit schemes and small business development support.

Such integration positions CHWs not just as health providers, but as economic actors within their communities.

While the initiative has strong potential, it also raises critical policy questions.

Will It Shift Costs to Patients?

Health partners, including UNICEF, have emphasized the need to protect free access to essential services.

"Any new financing mechanism must protect the principle that maternal, newborn, and child health services remain free at the point of care," a UNICEF official cautioned.

The success of the model will depend on clear regulatory safeguards to prevent unintended commercialization.

Introducing entrepreneurship responsibilities could place additional demands on CHWs.

Without proper design, there is a risk that business activities could distract from clinical duties and service quality could decline.

The Ministry has, however, indicated that supervision, performance standards, and integration with national systems will be critical to mitigating these risks.

There is also the question of whether all communities will benefit equally.

Rural areas with lower economic activity, and limited market access may struggle to sustain entrepreneurship-based models, potentially widening disparities.

Liberia is not alone in exploring this approach. Countries such as Malawi and Uganda have piloted similar models, combining digital tools, structured supervision and income-generating opportunities.

These experiences suggest that hybrid models can work--but only with strong oversight and system integration.

The workshop is expected to produce a draft implementation roadmap, including financing mechanisms, training frameworks, governance structures and monitoring indicators.

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Pilot counties will be selected based on criteria such as accessibility, population density and CHW performance.

A second round of stakeholder consultations will precede national rollout, the ministry has disclosed.

The CHW entrepreneurship initiative represents more than a technical reform--it signals a strategic shift in how Liberia thinks about healthcare delivery.

Instead of treating community health workers as temporary extensions of donor-funded programs, the government is moving toward institutionalizing them as a permanent, sustainable workforce.

If successfully implemented, the model could strengthen rural healthcare access, improve health outcomes and build system resilience.

But failure to carefully manage the balance between sustainability and equity could risk undermining the very gains it seeks to achieve.

The healthcare system has made significant strides since the Ebola crisis, but sustainability remains its greatest challenge.

The Ministry's latest initiative acknowledges a hard truth that a system that depends on unstable financing cannot deliver stable care.

By reimagining how community health workers are supported, the government is attempting to close that gap.

The question now is not whether reform is needed--but whether this model can deliver the delicate balance it promises, financial stability for workers, without compromising care for patients.