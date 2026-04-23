Ghana: Northern Ghana Making Progress Despite Key Vulnerabilities - German Ambassador

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Frederik Landshoeft, has asserted that northern Ghana continues to make steady progress despite its vulnerabilities and mounting security and development challenges.

He noted that although the region faced threats from terrorist spillover from the Sahel, organised crime, climate stress and limited opportunities for the youth, communities continued to demonstrate resilience and determination.

Mr Landshoeft made the observations after a four-day working visit to the northern parts of the country, where he assessed conditions on the ground and engaged with communities and security agencies.

The tour took him from Tamale through Bolgatanga to Paga, and across districts in the Upper West Region and Savannah Region.

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During the visit, the Ambassador inspected key security installations, including a Ghana Immigration Service vehicle workshop in Tamale and the Paga border post, where Germany has provided logistical and protective support.

Through the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group, a vehicle maintenance workshop under construction in Tamale was expected to serve as a logistics hub for northern operations when completed in 2026, with similar facilities planned for Bolgatanga and Wa.

In Wa, Landshoeft also visited a dog kennel facility established to support security operations, with additional facilities under development in other parts of the country.

The visit also highlighted ongoing community support initiatives under the Coastal State Stability Mechanism in the Lambussie-Karni and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba districts.

Mr Landshoeft hand over items including police vehicles, motorbikes, medical equipment and school furniture to the two districts.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration and partner countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Germany's broader cooperation with Ghana, through agencies such as GIZ and KfW continues to focus on strengthening local governance, improving livelihoods, investing in social infrastructure and promoting peacebuilding in northern communities.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassies commitment to supporting Ghana's efforts to enhance security and promote sustainable development, particularly in vulnerable regions.