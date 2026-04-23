Ghana: Youth Platform Demands Full CRC Report - Warns Delay Could Derail Constitutional Reform Process

The Youth Platform on Constitutional Reform has called on the government to urgently publish the full report of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), warning that delays could derail Ghana's opportunity to implement meaningful reforms.

The Director of Policy and Research at Democracy Hub, Mr Kirchuffs Atengble, made the call at a constitutional review forum in Accra yesterday, where he urged the government to release the full, unabridged CRC report without delay.

He stated that although the platform supported several of the committee's summary recommendations, such support remained conditional.

Mr Atengble explained that the absence of the full report limited proper scrutiny and informed national engagement, noting that the summary document did not adequately disclose the full rationale, transitional provisions or precise constitutional language required for meaningful public participation in the reform process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He added that while the platform acknowledged the work of the eight-member committee appointed by President John Dramani Mahama on January 19, 2025, and commended the scope of its stakeholder consultations, Ghana's history of constitutional reform showed that well-structured processes often failed when not followed by timely action.

Mr Atengble said the platform's conditional support covered key proposals, including reducing the presidential age requirement from 40 to 30 years, cutting the number of ministerial appointments, and prohibiting Members of Parliament from serving concurrently as ministers or deputy ministers.

He further indicated that the platform supported extending presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years, removing restrictions on dual citizens contesting parliamentary elections, and recognising citizens' right to participate in the legislative process.

He also stated that the platform backed the abolition of the delegate system in favour of full membership voting, the establishment of an independent regulator for political parties and campaigns, and the creation of a democracy fund.

Mr Atengble said the platform supported proposed judicial reforms aimed at decentralising administrative authority within the courts, as well as measures to deepen decentralisation through the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives on a non-partisan basis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned that the current reform momentum might not be sustained as the country approached another election cycle, stressing that Ghana's political calendar presented a limited window for action.

Mr Atengble, therefore, called for the immediate publication of the full CRC report, the establishment of a multi-stakeholder implementation committee within one week, and the creation of a cross-party parliamentary oversight body to monitor progress.

He also cautioned against the premature issuance of a government white paper and urged a more inclusive and consultative process.

He reaffirmed the readiness of Ghanaian youth to actively participate in shaping the country's constitutional future, stressing that their involvement must be meaningful and not merely symbolic.