Nigeria: Two Killed, One Missing in Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead, while one other is missing following a fresh attack on Kum community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack, which occurred at about 3 a.m., was reportedly carried out by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who stormed the community and opened fire sporadically, throwing residents into panic.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, Mr Rwang Tengwong, said the assailants invaded the community while residents were asleep.

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He said local vigilantes had commenced a search for the missing person, while efforts were ongoing to restore calm in the area.

The latest attack came amid rising tension in Riyom LGA following the reported destruction of over 100 irrigation farmlands in the Jol community by suspected herders.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, under the leadership of its president, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, condemned the act, describing it as the "calculated and complete destruction" of farmlands within two days, between April 21 and 22, 2026.

According to the association, more than 50 hectares of cultivated irrigation farmland containing various crops were allegedly invaded and grazed upon by cattle.

The group said the destruction had crippled the primary means of livelihood for many families and posed a serious threat to food security and economic stability in the area.

While commending the efforts of the Special Task Force, STF, for impounding 21 cows, the association insisted that the action was insufficient, considering the scale of losses suffered by farmers.

"The seized cattle represent only a fraction of those involved and cannot compensate for even half of the losses suffered by the affected farmers," the statement read.

Consequently, BYM demanded the immediate suspension of grazing activities in Jol and neighbouring communities such as Kwi, Wereng and Rim.

The association also called for full compensation for affected farmers, improved security presence and stronger enforcement measures to prevent a recurrence.

BYM warned that continued inaction by relevant authorities could further escalate tensions in the area.

"The community's patience is being severely tested, and, while we advocate a lawful and peaceful resolution, we cannot guarantee sustained calm if these injustices persist unchecked," the group stated.

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The association reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jol and urged the government and security agencies to act swiftly in the interest of justice, peace and coexistence.