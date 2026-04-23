Senegal: Macky Sall Pitches Four Decades of Power As His UN Calling Card

Former Senegalese president Macky Sall closed the public hearings for candidates seeking to succeed António Guterres as United Nations Secretary-General, presenting himself as a bridge-builder. He is the only African in the race and the only one of the four candidates never to have held a position within the UN.

During the three-hour hearing on Wednesday, the four candidates faced representatives from the 193 member states, and all pledged to continue reforming the organisation, whose stature has diminished in recent years.

Senegal's Macky Sall faces rare public questioning in UN leadership race

During the public hearings, Sall outlined his vision for reform, through preventive diplomacy and streamlined organisational structures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Now is the time to do better with less," he said, with the aim of creating "a revitalised organization that is able to see that its brightest days are ahead of it."

Four candidates

He, along with former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan, Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet and Argentinean diplomat Rafael Grossi are bidding for a five-year term which can be extended for another five.

To address his lack of experience within the UN, Sall highlighted his nearly forty years of public service.

"What I wish to bring to the organisation is a tradition of exchange spanning many years with most of the leaders represented here by you, leaders in Africa, the G7, and the G20. From this journey, I have learned to dialogue, listen, and consult," he said.

"I have learned to drive reforms, arbitrate between priorities, and make difficult decisions. I believe, with all humility, that in these challenging times for the organisation, the test of power has prepared me to understand the expectations of member states and to act effectively to meet them."

During the public hearing, he addressed the issue of African debt, saying it must be addressed within a global framework, involving both developing countries and advanced economies.

Burundi nominates former Senegalese president Sall for UN chief

He also announced that, if elected, his deputy would be a woman from a country from the global north.

UN selection process

He also pushed for the allocation of two permanent seats on the Security Council to Africa, a demand backed by many on the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sall was nominated by Burundi, the current chair of the African Union, as he has failed to get support from his own country, where authorities accuse him of violently repressing political demonstrations that left dozens dead between 2021 and 2024.

The next step in the selection process will be this summer, when the Security Council will make a recommendation by the end of July.

The General Assembly of all member states will elect the new Secretary-General by the end of the year.