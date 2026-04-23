Nigeria: NCDC Confirms Isolated Covid-19 Case in Cross River

22 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in Cross River State, stating that the situation was under control with no evidence of wider community transmission.

In a statement by its director-general, Dr. Jide Idris, the agency said the confirmed case has been isolated and is currently receiving care in line with national treatment guidelines.

The patient, according to the agency, is in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

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Dr Jide noted that following confirmation of the case, the Cross River State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the agency and its partners, swiftly activated response measures. These include intensified surveillance, contact tracing, and strengthened infection prevention and control protocols.

"All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission," he said.

The DG added that Nigeria's routine surveillance systems for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections remain active and effective, stressing that the detection of the case demonstrates continued vigilance.

While urging calm, he advised members of the public to maintain proper hand and respiratory hygiene, stay home and seek medical attention when feeling unwell, and rely on updates from official public health authorities.

NCDC assured Nigerians that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates as necessary.

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