Liberia: Special Committee Calls for 16 More Legislative Seats in House of Representatives

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — The specialized committee set up by the House leadership on the proposal to set threshold for new electoral districts has recommended to plenary for the establishment of 16 additional electoral districts in Liberia.

The committee's recommendation if considered, will increase the number of legislative seats from the current 73 seats to 89 in line with the new population threshold for electoral districts.

Presenting the report during the 8th day sitting of the Special Session of 1st quarter of the 3rd session of the 55th Legislature on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Chair of the committee, Sinoe County District 1 Representative, Thomas Romeo Quioh, states that the proposal guarantees that no county will lose its current representation, even though counties with high population density will be awarded additional seats.

With the new proposal Montserrado County, which currently has 17 seats, will be awarded three new seats, while awarding two new seats each to Nimba, Bong and Lofa Counties.

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Also, one seat each will be added to Grand Bassa, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Grand Cape Mount, Maryland, Sinoe and Bomi Counties.

Unfortunately, there would be no addition seat for River Gee, Gbarpolu,

Grand Kru, and River Cess Counties.

The committee's report shows that heavily populated counties, especially Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, and Lofa, will see the most significant increases, due to the updated population figures from the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

.The proposal also introduces a tier-based system to guide future districting, giving the National Elections Commission a clearer standard for representation.

Following the presentation of the report and subsequent debate by plenary, a motion was proffered by Maryland County District 2 Representative Anthony for further debate on the matter on Thursday, same being the official closure of the special session.

The motion was then modified by Montserrado County District 16 Representative, Dixon Seboe that no resolution would be subsequent passed on the day of the argument.

The amended motion was accepted by proponent Williams, meaning that the reported will only be debated without any action owing to the critical nature of said proposal.