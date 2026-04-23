Liberia: Civil Service Agency Enforces NDA Rollout and Expands Reform Agenda Across the Country

Monrovia — The Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Dr. Josiah Joekai, ON Tuesday, April 21 announced a set of reforms and enforcement measures during his appearance at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular press briefing.

Central to his presentation was the execution of a National Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA), which he described as a cornerstone policy aimed at safeguarding sensitive government information while reinforcing professionalism and discipline within the civil service.

Dr. Joekai explained that the implementation of the Non Disclosure Agreement applies to all civil servants and represents a structured effort to strengthen governance standards, protect institutional data, and align Liberia with globally accepted public administration practices.

He emphasized that the policy is consistent with Liberian laws and is being carried out in collaboration with the Independent Information Commission and the Whistleblower Agency to ensure transparency and effective enforcement.

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According to him, the initiative is not merely procedural but reflects a broader transformation agenda designed to rebuild trust in government institutions.

"The National Non Disclosure Agreement is a fundamental requirement for protecting the integrity of government operations, ensuring that sensitive information is handled responsibly, and reinforcing the ethical standards expected of every public servant," Dr. Joekai stated.

"This is about strengthening the credibility of our institutions and ensuring that public trust is earned and maintained through responsible conduct and accountability."

Providing details on implementation, Dr. Joekai announced that effective May 1, 2026, all civil servants are required to sign and return the agreement to their respective Human Resource Directors, with copies submitted to the CSA within the official execution window ending June 1, 2026. He warned that strict enforcement measures will follow, including immediate payroll blockage for non-compliant employees beginning June 2, 2026, and eventual dismissal for continued refusal after an additional grace period.

"Compliance is not optional, and the timelines are clear and enforceable, because this reform is designed to restore discipline and ensure that every individual within the civil service operates within a framework of accountability and respect for institutional rules," he said.

"Any failure to comply will attract firm administrative consequences, as we cannot build a credible system without adherence to established standards."

In addition to the NDA rollout, Dr. Joekai used the platform to express appreciation to Joseph Boakai for what he described as steadfast leadership and commitment to civil service reform.

He noted that the President's support has been instrumental in advancing modernization efforts, while also acknowledging the critical role of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in providing budgetary backing for key initiatives.

"The progress we are making today is a direct reflection of strong leadership at the highest level of government, coupled with strategic institutional support that allows us to implement meaningful reforms," Dr. Joekai remarked. "We remain deeply grateful for the guidance and resources that continue to drive the transformation of Liberia's public service."

Dr. Joekai further outlined the Agency's decentralization strategy, which aims to extend services beyond Monrovia and improve accessibility for civil servants nationwide.

He disclosed that the construction of a regional headquarters in Gbarnga will serve central and northern regions, while ongoing renovations at the Tubmanburg office will enhance operations in western Liberia.

He said these efforts are part of a broader vision to create a more inclusive and people centered civil service structure.

"Decentralization is essential to ensuring that every civil servant, regardless of location, has access to the services and support needed to perform effectively," he explained.

"We are breaking down barriers and bringing government closer to the people, which is critical for efficiency and national development."

Highlighting infrastructural expansion, Dr. Joekai revealed that the Agency has acquired a fleet of vehicles to strengthen nationwide supervision and monitoring, along with a 250 KVA generator to guarantee uninterrupted operations and support digital transformation initiatives. He stressed that these investments are vital to improving responsiveness and institutional efficiency.

"Our investments in logistics and infrastructure are deliberate and necessary, because a modern civil service must be supported by reliable systems and operational capacity," he said. "These enhancements will significantly improve how we deliver services and monitor performance across the country."

On modernization, Dr. Joekai noted that ongoing reforms are focused on strengthening personnel management systems, improving data integrity, and promoting merit based practices.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, and productivity in building a high performing public workforce aligned with national development priorities.

"Modernization is not just about technology, but about creating a culture of excellence where merit, accountability, and service delivery define the civil service," he added. "We are committed to ensuring that every public servant contributes meaningfully to national progress."

Turning to regional engagement, Dr. Joekai announced that Liberia will play a leading role in the upcoming third sitting of the Health and Public Service Network of Africa in Abidjan, scheduled for the first week of June 2026.

He noted that Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, requested Côte d'Ivoire to host the meeting, following previous sittings in Monrovia and Kigali. As Chairman, he will preside over the session and present a comprehensive report on progress, challenges, and future strategies.

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"The Abidjan meeting will provide a critical platform for advancing collaboration between health and public service systems across Africa, and Liberia is proud to lead this important initiative," Dr. Joekai said. "We will present key findings, share best practices, and chart a path forward for integrated service delivery."

He also disclosed plans for a media capacity development initiative, which will include the first Civil Service Reporting Training for independent journalists and communication staff.

According to him, the program is designed to promote accurate and professional reporting while strengthening transparency and public engagement.

"An informed and responsible media is essential to accountability, and this initiative will ensure that reporting on civil service matters is accurate, balanced, and constructive," he noted. "We are committed to building strong partnerships with the media as part of our transparency agenda."

Dr. Joekai reaffirmed the Agency's commitment to building a modern, efficient, and accountable civil service, stating that the ongoing reforms mark a new era of discipline and transformation in Liberia's public sector.

"The reforms we are implementing today are laying the foundation for a stronger and more credible public service that serves the interests of all Liberians," he concluded. "We will continue to work with our partners and stakeholders to deliver results that reflect our shared vision for national development."