Liberia: President Boakai Honors Director General Nelson Bearngar of Center for National Documents and Records Agency

Monrovia — The Director General of the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) also known as the National Archives, D. Nelson Bearngar, successfully passed the Government of Liberia's 2025 Performance Management and Compliance Scorecard Assessment on Monday, April 20.

In recognition of this milestone, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai honored Mr. Bearngar that same day for the agency's outstanding performance.

CNDRA achieved an impressive 93.3% score under the 2025 Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) administered by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Launched by President Boakai in October 2024, the PMCS promotes transparency, accountability and results-based management across government institutions, with sanctions for those failing to meet targets.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

CNDRA excelled through strong leadership, teamwork and 100% compliance in timeliness, cost and service availability for key offerings: marriage certificates, legal instruments and certified copies of official documents.

The agency also surpassed its revenue target, hitting 101.77% of projections.

This honor underscores CNDRA's efficiency and dedication to public service, placing it among top-performing institutions.

Mr. Bearngar's leadership inspires agency progress and supports Liberia's national development agenda. The certification coincided with the 2026 Presidential Performance Contract signing at the Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Renowned public servant, Bearngar has vowed to intensify his efforts in strengthening key institutions following a prestigious honor from President Boakai.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mr. Bearngar described the recognition as "the beginning of even greater work," committing to accelerate the decentralization process to enhance government effectiveness across Liberia.

"I am deeply honored by this gesture from His Excellency President Boakai," Mr. Bearngar stated.

"It marks not an end, but the start of our collective journey to empower local governance. Through continued decentralization, we will boost institutional capacity, bring services closer to communities in places like Nimba County and Ganta and ensure government initiatives truly uplift every Liberian."

The pledge comes amid ongoing national discussions on devolving power from Monrovia to counties, addressing long-standing calls from labor unions and community leaders for equitable resource distribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Bearngar, known for his advocacy in public welfare and local development, highlighted recent successes in streamlining administrative processes and partnering with district officials.

His renewed commitment is expected to galvanize support for President Boakai's Administration as it navigates upcoming elections and social programs