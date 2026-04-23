Liberia: Lone Star Mobilization Chair Rallies National Support - Targets U.S.$5m for 2027 Campaign

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Mobilization Committee for Liberia's senior national team, Rev. Dr. Luther Tarpeh, has issued a clarion call for Liberians to transcend political divides and unite behind the Lone Star to foster a "winning culture."

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing Tuesday, Rev. Tarpeh emphasized that while the Liberian discourse is often dominated by partisan lenses, football must remain a sanctuary of national unity.

He characterized the Lone Star not merely as a sports team, but as a symbol of pride capable of bridging social and political cleavages.

"There must be a space that unites us as a people without politics, and the Lone Star provides that platform," Tarpeh told reporters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Mobilization Chairman challenged the prevailing trend of Liberians investing deep emotional and financial loyalty into foreign clubs, such as Liverpool and Barcelona, while the national team struggles for local patronage.

"If we don't support the Lone Star and promote them for the world to see, then who will?" he asked, urging citizens to redirect their passion toward the red, white, and blue.

Reflecting on a recent trip to Morocco during the international break, Tarpeh revealed that several players expressed a sense of abandonment due to the lack of visible national backing.

He recounted a locker-room intervention where he urged the squad to see themselves as primary ambassadors of the Republic.

This dialogue, he claimed, contributed to a tactical and psychological shift, resulting in a resilient second-half performance against Libya.

According to Tarpeh, the mobilization team established with the blessing of Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustafa Raji is intentionally diverse.

The committee includes market women, youth leaders, and religious figures, signaling that the team's success is a shared societal responsibility.

The US$5 Million Goal

To formalize this support, Tarpeh announced a major fundraising initiative slated for May 14--National Unification Day.

The campaign aims to raise US$5 million to bolster the team's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He described the fundraiser as a "litmus test" for national unity. Beyond finances, Tarpeh demanded a psychological overhaul in how Liberian football is managed and perceived.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He criticized the "culture of participation," where the public and stakeholders often celebrate "trying hard" rather than securing victories.

"Performance, not participation, defines success," Tarpeh asserted. "We must move beyond the 'did well' mentality and embrace a winning culture. We must abandon symbolic achievements in favor of a results-driven approach."

The mobilization committee has already begun rolling out fan engagement campaigns and logistical coordination efforts.

Tarpeh concluded by stating that this is a "turning point" for Liberian football, where the team's international ambition must finally be matched by unwavering domestic support.