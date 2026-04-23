Liberia: LACRA Engages Global Shippers As Acting DG Saryee Forges Partnership Targeting Smuggling

The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has convened leading global shipping operators to tighten export data integrity and traceability systems.

The high-level engagement reflects growing urgency to align commodity exports with international compliance standards, intensify the fight against smuggling and strengthen domestic regulatory oversight.

The Authority on April 21 held a strategic engagement with major international shipping lines aimed at reinforcing cooperation in agricultural export monitoring and data systems.

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By drawing operational shipping data into its regulatory framework, LACRA says it is working to close longstanding gaps in export reporting, improve transparency, and reinforce national revenue accountability.

Held at LACRA's Head Office on Bushrod Island and chaired by Acting Director General, Dan Torkamawon Saryee Sr., the meeting also signals a shift toward institutionalized public-private collaboration in trade facilitation, positioning Liberia to compete more effectively in regulated global markets and meet emerging compliance demands.

Attending were representatives from Maersk, MSC, and CMA CGM alongside LACRA technical staff.

According to a LACRA press release, the engagement centered on deepening collaboration between the Authority and shipping operators to improve the collection, verification and transmission of agricultural export data.

Mr. Saryee emphasized LACRA's statutory mandate to regulate agricultural commodities and underscored the importance of timely, accurate, and verifiable export data in ensuring compliance, boosting investor confidence and supporting national economic planning.

Discussions highlighted the critical role of shipping lines as primary custodians of export movement data, positioning them as key partners in strengthening Liberia's commodity traceability architecture.

Participants explored mechanisms for structured data-sharing, including standardized reporting formats and improved coordination channels between LACRA and shipping entities.

Stakeholders also examined opportunities to enhance transparency and operational efficiency in tracking commodities from origin to export--an approach aligned with Liberia's broader push toward digitized regulatory systems and international compliance frameworks.

It can be recalled that the Director General recently convened a similar high-level engagement with key public sector stakeholders, including the Liberia Immigration Service and the Liberia National Police, among others, aimed at developing an integrated platform for information sharing and joint commodity monitoring.

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That initiative is designed to intensify the national crackdown on smuggling activities and dismantle networks responsible for illicit trade across Liberia.

At that earlier engagement, stakeholders expressed strong appreciation for LACRA's forward-looking innovation and pledged collective action to confront what they described as a growing smuggling challenge draining government revenue.

They committed to joining forces in ensuring that coordinated enforcement mechanisms are strengthened and sustained.

Mr. Saryee has since escalated what observers describe as an uncompromising, full-scale campaign against smuggling--one in which he remains firmly resolved to dismantle entrenched cartels undermining Liberia's commodity sector.

Working with relentless focus, he is driving reforms to ensure that the value of Liberia's agricultural commodities is protected, and that illicit actors no longer exploit institutional gaps and disorganization inherited within the system.

Through the deliberate building of strategic alliances across key government institutions and major private sector actors, the Director General is repositioning LACRA as a central enforcement and coordination hub.

The approach seeks not only to close avenues for smuggling, but also to guarantee fairness, transparency, and accountability among exporters and business operators, while safeguarding the economic interests of farmers and all stakeholders along the value chain.