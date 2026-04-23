Liberia: Ex-Swal Scribe Raises Alarm Over 'Systemic Cheating' in Intra-Ministerial League - Petitions Minister Kruah

Monrovia — D. Webster Cassell, the former Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), has issued a scathing indictment of the Intra-Ministerial League's integrity, petitioning Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Kruah-Togba to dismantle a growing culture of "systemic cheating."

In an open letter addressed to the Minister, Cassell expressed "growing frustration" over the decline of the league, which was originally designed as a vehicle for unity and wellness among public servants.

Instead, he alleges, the competition has been hijacked by institutionalized malpractice.

The former SWAL official claimed that several ministries and agencies are fielding "mercenary" players individuals with no legitimate ties to the civil service.

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These ineligible participants, he noted, are often integrated through the use of falsified employment letters, forged contracts, and manipulated personnel records.

"These are not minor infractions; they are serious ethical breaches that undermine public trust," Cassell wrote.

An Uneven Playing Field

Cassell warned that a "win-at-all-costs" mentality has effectively priced honest institutions out of the competition.

He argued that government agencies adhering to the rules are being routinely outmatched by teams composed largely of outsiders, a trend he says is eroding the league's core purpose.

He further slammed the Ministry's oversight, describing current verification systems for age and employment status as either non-existent or ignored.

"The floodgates of abuse have been thrown wide open, and the Ministry's systems appear either too weak or too indifferent to effectively address them," he stated.

Calls for Reform: The 2026 Mandate

With the 2026 edition of the league on the horizon, Cassell proposed a series of "uncompromising" reforms to restore the competition's credibility:

To address these integrity concerns, the proposal outlines a four-point reform strategy: mandating independent CSA verification of all players, enforcing two-year bans and heavy fines for cheating, and establishing a confidential whistleblower system.

Additionally, it seeks to elevate the league to Cabinet-level oversight to hold agency heads directly accountable for their institutions' conduct.

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Cassell cautioned that the league risks being perceived as a mere "revenue-generating venture" for the Ministry rather than a professional institutional program.

"The time for half-measures has passed," Cassell concluded. "What is needed now is bold, principled, and uncompromising action."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has not yet officially commented on the former SWAL Secretary General's petition