Liberia: Amie Dean's Web of Lies Shames Family, Wastes Police Time, Betrays Public Trust

Monrovia — A Liberian woman, who once claimed she was kidnapped, has admitted her story was a lie, issuing a public apology that has left her family shamed, wasted police resources and betrayed public trust.

Amie T. Dean, 26, was reported missing on April 4, 2026. Two days later, she reappeared with a harrowing tale of abduction near Roberts International Airport.

She claimed she had been lured into a black jeep, assaulted, robbed of $685 USD and L$100,000, and miraculously escaped with the help of a woman who cut her ropes.

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"They took my bag with $685 USD and L$100,000, and then my phone," Dean told Exclusive Online TV in a live broadcast. "One of them slapped me and pumped my chest until I lost consciousness."

Her testimony, amplified by social media, sparked fear and sympathy across Liberia. Families prayed for her safety, while commentators demanded swift police action. But within days, the dramatic story collapsed under scrutiny.

During police interrogation, Dean admitted the kidnapping never happened. "I want to say a big sorry to the Liberian people," she said. "I have really, really wronged them and I want to say sorry. Nothing is beyond sorry for what happened and what I did."

She explained that the lie began when she ignored repeated calls from her sister. "From there she started to be think that I was missing," Dean recounted.

"Other people started sharing it. I said, but since they said that I am missing then, I need to do something about it, and say I was missing or I'm missing."

Dean acknowledged that the details she gave -- the black jeep, the stolen money, the chest- slap assault -- were fabricated.

"There was never a black jeep," she admitted. "The alleged money amount was never missing. I didn't take money along. The story was fabricated."

Instead, she said she had spent several days at friends' homes after receiving a call from a former professor.

"I passed to my friend's area to sleep," she explained. "I was with them two or three days. When I started coming, my sister was calling and I didn't answer her calls."

The Liberia National Police initially charged Dean with false statement and false report to law enforcement officials, citing violations of Chapters 12.31 and 12.33 of the Revised Penal Code.

"Such actions divert critical resources and undermine public safety efforts," the LNP said in its April 15 press release.

But the following day, the police withdrew charges, citing psychological distress. "While such offenses are treated with seriousness due to their impact on public trust and operational resources, the LNP has determined that the totality of circumstances points to underlying psychological distress requiring care and support," the April 16 statement read.

The police recommended a mental health evaluation and called on civil society groups to provide counseling and reintegration support.

"Recognizing the gender-sensitive dimensions of this matter, the LNP calls on women-led civil society organizations, gender advocates, and psychosocial service providers to extend immediate counseling and reintegration support," the release added.

Dean's confession has sparked anger across Liberia. Families who rallied around her story now feel deceived, while commentators condemned her "wicked lies" for undermining genuine victims of abduction.

However, Dean acknowledged the damage. "It was not the police that said I should apologize," she said. "They said I should explain to the Liberian people. I should come and tell the public the truth of what happened. I already said the truth and nothing's behind the truth," she told Spoon TV.

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The case underscores the fragile relationship, the police warned, erode confidence and strain limited resources.

"The public is urged to engage law enforcement responsibly and truthfully," the LNP said. "Individuals experiencing distress are encouraged to seek assistance through appropriate health and community channels."

Dean's saga also highlights the power -- and peril -- of social media. What began as a sister's worried livestream quickly snowballed into a national crisis, amplified by Facebook posts and online broadcasts. Within hours, Dean's alleged kidnapping became a trending topic, fueling fear and speculation.

In the end, Dean's own words sealed her fate. "I just want to say sorry to the Liberian people," she said. "Nothing much for me to say. Nobody helped to put the story together. Anytime I go somewhere, usually I tell my sister. I didn't go to visit a boyfriend. I went to visit my friends."