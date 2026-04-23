Liberia: BFF, Voices of the Elders, Cso - Partners Launch Search for 2026 - Mary N. Brownell National Unification Hero/Heroine

Monrovia — The Better Future Foundation (BFF), in collaboration with the Voices of the Elders (VOTE)-Republic of Liberia, People Uniting for Peace In Liberia (PUFIL), and the Consortium of CSOs-Partners for Democracy and Good Governance (PdG), is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the Mary N. Brownell: National Unification Hero/Heroine Awards (NUHA).).

Held in observance of the 62nd National Unification Day, the NUHA Awards have been officially renamed to honor the late Mother Mary N. Brownell, a legendary peace activist whose life epitomized the struggle for a unified, non-violent Liberia.

The proclamation was made recently at a local hotel in Monrovia, on behalf of the CSOs- PdG, and NUHA Committee by BFF Founder/CEO Augustine S. Arkoi, during the 97th Birth Anniversary Memorial of the late, renowned peace activist, Mother Mary N. Brownell.

The ceremony, which featured as its keynote speaker, Veteran Educator Sister Mary Laurene Brown, OSF, was attended by an array of prominent national and international dignitaries, including the Country Representative of UN Women, Madam Comfort Lamptey, and H. E. Isabelle Le Guellec, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Liberia, among others.

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A Search for Modern Heroes - As Liberia navigates a "fragile" peace 20 years after the civil war, the 2026 NUHA Awards seek to identify individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary leadership and service for peace and education in:

Peace Mediation & Conflict Resolution

Social Integration & Tribal Reconciliation

Youth and Women Empowerment for Stability

Governance & Rule of Law Advocacy

Foreigners who made indelible contribution to peace, education & Development in Liberia

"Reconciliation remains an unfinished process in Liberia," says Dr. D. Evelyn S. Kandakai, Former Liberian Minister of Education.

"By naming this award after Mother Brownell, we are setting a high bar for integrity. We are looking for those quiet heroes in our 15 counties who are stitching our social fabric back together, including foreigners who have made life-long indelible contributions to peace, education and sustainable development in Liberia," the Former Minister of Education outlined.

According to organizers, the nomination process is now open to the public and will close at 5:00 PM on May 8, 2026.

The final awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Monrovia.

The 2026 NUD initiative, themed "Assessing the Impact of Presidential & Legislative Elections on Peace, National Unification, Reconciliation & Good Governance in Liberia," marks a strategic shift toward data-driven action.

A statement issued by NUHA Secretariat disclosed that a core component of this year's program seeks to conduct a nationwide National Reconciliation Snap Survey targeting 15,000 respondents across all 15 counties to assess the current state of national healing and unity.

The National Unification Hero/Heroine Awards (NUHA) Committee is composed of the following distinguished members: Dr. Roseda Marshall, Global Health Expert; Sis. Mary Laurene Brown, OSF, Veteran Educator, President Emeritus, Stella Maris Polytechnic University; Dr. Ye-jeung Nekar Coleman, Medical Practitioner; Dr. D. Evelyn S. Kandakai, Former Minister of Education, Liberia; Rev. Augustine S. Arkoi, Founder, Better Future Foundation, BFF. Other technocrats also on the committee include, Cllr. Alvin W. Yelloway, Member, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA); Amb. Martin N. Brown, Veteran Media Executive, SKY FM; and H.E. Olubanki King-Akerele, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liberia, serving as Advisor to the committee.

"Recognizing that national healing cannot be achieved in isolation, the NUHA initiative is a collaborative endeavor. It invites all stakeholders--including the government, CSOs, religious institutions, international partners, and the private sector--to support the NUD/NUHA peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts. Together, we must move beyond individual credit to achieve a shared legacy: a truly reconciled and prosperous Liberia for all," concluded a statement by BFF Founder Augustine Arkoi, delivered on behalf of the National Unification Hero/Heroine Awards Committee.

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Nomination forms are available at the BFF Headquarters, and on multiple social media platforms here: https://forms.office.com/r/xnWbTHSHYB or via the official website at www.bffinc.org.

To participate in the National Reconciliation Snap Survey, click the link below:

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAN__62VHpFUNFNEQ1dVUEhBWDg0T1ZMTTNJV1RCTjVXQy4u&route=shorturl

2009 Reflection: After completing community service project in West Point, Monrovia,

MEMBERS OF Youth Beyond Barriers (YBB), receiving mentorship from Mother

Mary N. Brownell at her Ashmun Street Residence, in Monrovia.