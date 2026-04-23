Nigeria: Governors Back State Police Framework

Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors' Forum have backed the development of a State Police Framework ahead of proposed constitutional amendments, while also supporting the Federal Government's proposed 12-year continuous basic education plan and calling for more schools across the country.

The position of the governors was contained in a communiqué read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the end of the Forum's first meeting of 2026 held on Thursday in Abuja.

On security, the communiqué stated that the Forum "noted the Secretariat's proactive development of a State Police Framework in anticipation of proposed constitutional amendments."

According to the governors, "The Framework outlines key readiness requirements, including governance structures, financing models, human capital standards, digital systems, and oversight mechanisms."

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The development comes amid growing calls for policing reforms and greater involvement of states in addressing insecurity.

On education, the Forum said it received a presentation from the Minister of Education, Professor Tunji Alausa, on priorities shaping the Federal Government's education agenda.

The communiqué said key issues discussed included "the proposed transition to a 12-year continuous basic education framework, the progress recorded on the Digital National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) platform, and the urgent need to expand Junior and Senior Secondary School infrastructure to keep pace with growing enrolment."

The governors reaffirmed "their collective commitment to working in close partnership with the Federal Government" to achieve the shared objectives.

They added that this would include "expanding access to quality education and ensuring that resources reach the communities that need them most."

The Forum also congratulated the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, on his appointment and received a briefing on fiscal developments.

According to the communiqué, the briefing covered "trends in FAAC revenues, ongoing tax reforms, and the broader effort to strengthen revenue mobilisation across all tiers of government."

The governors underscored "the imperative of restoring confidence in fiscal management systems" and called for the timely resolution of outstanding fiscal matters critical to subnational planning and budgetary stability.