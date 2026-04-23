Ghana: GNFS Intensifies Fire Safety Education At Suhum and Abetifi

22 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has stepped up its fire safety education efforts in Suhum Municipality and Abetifi Odwenease as part of ongoing campaigns to prevent fire outbreaks and improve emergency readiness.

In Suhum, fire officers engaged traders and customers, educating them on handling LPG leakages, proper use of fire extinguishers, and general shop safety practices. Meanwhile, the Kwahu East Command extended outreach in Abetifi Odwenease, visiting homes, drinking spots, construction sites, and stores to promote safe handling of flammable materials, proper electrical usage, and correct gas cylinder placement.

Practical demonstrations on fire extinguisher use were conducted, and residents were encouraged to adopt good housekeeping habits and proactive safety measures to reduce fire risks and protect lives and property.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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