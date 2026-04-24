Africa: Ending Malaria in Africa - 5 Essential Reads On Gains and Challenges

analysis

Malaria, a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes, is preventable and curable. The World Malaria Report 2025 shows that in 2024, there were an estimated 282 million malaria cases and 610,000 malaria deaths in 80 countries. Africa carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.

In 2024, Africa accounted for 95% of malaria cases (265 million) and 95% (579,000) of malaria deaths. Children under five accounted for about 75% of all malaria deaths in the region. Over half of all deaths in Africa occurred in three countries: Nigeria (31.9%), the Democratic Republic of Congo (11.7%) and Niger (6.1%).

But there have been some positive developments. One is the first malaria treatment for babies and very young children of two months up to five years. This was approved for use by a Swiss agency for therapeutic products, Swissmedic, in July 2025. Another is the rollout of malaria vaccines in 17 endemic countries in 2024. These countries, with roughly 70% of the global malaria burden, now offer malaria vaccines through their routine childhood immunisation.

To mark World Malaria Day 2026, whose theme is "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must", we're sharing some of the articles our authors have contributed in the past.

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Floods increase the risk of malaria

When flood occurs, the most visible damage is immediate: homes washed away, crops destroyed, clinics disrupted, families displaced. These images dominate headlines and humanitarian appeals. As communities clear debris and try to rebuild livelihoods, they are also entering the most dangerous window for malaria transmission.

Tiaan de Jager and Taneshka Kruger show that frequent climate-driven floods not only wash away infrastructure, they are reshaping malaria risk in ways that entrench poverty and threaten fragile progress towards malaria elimination. Floods leave behind an increased risk of malaria transmission, as standing water and disrupted control programmes create ideal conditions for the disease to spread.

Read more: When floods hit, the risk of malaria follows: how disaster systems can prepare better

Gut bacteria to fight malaria

Researchers in Africa are not left out in the battle to eliminate malaria; they are busy in their laboratories. One of these efforts is research to find the right bacteria that can be used to help stop the spread of malaria.

Chia-Yu Chen and Shüné Oliver have found that different types of mosquitoes carry different sets of bacteria. They have also found that there are several anti-parasitic bacteria in mosquitoes that do not spread malaria well. Since these bacteria can boost the immune system of the mosquito, they could help to prevent the insects from transmitting the malaria parasite.

The thinking is that if we understand exactly which bacteria are involved, they can be used as biocontrol. These candidates could be given to a malaria-transmitting mosquito through a blood-meal (that contains the bacteria) or through genetic modification.

Read more: Mosquitoes use gut bacteria to fight the malaria they transmit - scientists are exploring how to use this to end the disease

Shrinking funds and rising threats

In 2021, nearly half of the sub-Saharan African countries relied on external financing for more than a third of their health expenditure. But donor fatigue and competing global priorities, such as climate change and geopolitical instability, have placed malaria control programmes under immense pressure. These funding gaps now threaten hard-won progress and ultimately malaria eradication.

Taneshka Kruger and Tiaan de Jager argue that there's a need to think smarter about funding. This is because it's far cheaper to prevent malaria than to treat it. The total cost of procuring and delivering long-lasting insecticidal nets typically ranges between US$4 and US$7 each and the nets protect families for years. In contrast, treating a single case of severe malaria may cost hundreds of dollars and involve hospitalisation.

Read more: Beating malaria: what can be done with shrinking funds and rising threats

Two new malaria vaccines

Since 2019 more than 2 million children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi have been vaccinated with the RTS,S malaria vaccine.

The world's first routine vaccine programme using the RTS,S started in Cameroon in January 2024. The country is offering the vaccine free of charge to all infants up to the age of six months. It could change Africa's public health history. Two vaccines are currently available for prevention of malaria. The second is R21/Matrix. It is a second-generation RTS,S vaccine, developed by Oxford University's Jenner Institute and approved by the WHO in October 2023.

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Jaishree Raman says the vaccines are a welcome addition to the malaria elimination toolbox. They should ideally be used together with other control strategies like long-lasting insecticide-treated bed nets, rapid diagnosis, and treatment with an effective antimalarial.

Read more: Two new malaria vaccines are being rolled out across Africa: how they work and what they promise

First malaria treatment for babies

The absence of effective malaria treatment options specifically tailored for newborn babies left a significant gap in care for the most vulnerable children. Children's bodies and physiological needs differ greatly from those of adults.

But in July 2025, the first malaria treatment for babies and very young children of two months up to five years was approved for use. Fortunate Mokoena says "this approval is profoundly important" and will help in achieving the WHO's ambitious and visionary goal to end malaria by 2030.

Read more: First malaria treatment for babies is a major step to ending the disease in Africa - biochemist

Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria