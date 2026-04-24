Tanzania: Chande Commission Proposes a National Mourning Day for Victims of Oct 29 Violence

23 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE presidential commission of Inquiry into breach of peace during and a few days after the October 29th, 2025 General Elections has recommended the declaration of a national day of mourning to honour more than 500 Tanzanians who lost their lives in violence linked to the October 29, 2025 General Election.

Presenting the report to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, Chairperson of the Commission, retired judge Mohamed Chande, said the move would provide a moment for national reflection and healing.

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In addition, the commission proposed the rollout of a comprehensive support plan for victims, including psychosocial services, medical treatment for the injured and rapid assessments in affected areas.

"Those who sustained permanent disabilities as a result of the violence should receive free medical care, including assistive devices such as prosthetics where necessary," the chairperson said.

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