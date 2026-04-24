Tanzania: 16 Security Personnel Killed By Rioters During the Oct 29 Violence

Dar es Salaam — At least 16 security personnel were killed during last year's election-related violence, a presidential probe has revealed, even as it dismissed claims of mass graves in the city.

Commission Chairperson, retired judge Othman Chande, said the deaths accounted for 3.1 per cent of total fatalities recorded during the unrest following the October 29, 2025 General Election.

Speaking when presenting the commission's report to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam today, April 23, 2026, the Chairperson noted that according to their findings, 120 officers had, by March this year, been receiving treatment at various health facilities after sustaining injuries during the violence.

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In a separate finding, the commission said there was no evidence to support allegations of mass graves in the Kondo area of Dar es Salaam.

"Based on field investigations, observed conditions at the burial sites and expert forensic analysis, the commission found no proof to substantiate claims of mass graves in Kondo," Judge Chande revealed.