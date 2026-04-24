Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Nigeria Launches Public-Private Partnership With Ilorin Innovation Hub

press release

Through this MOU, the US Embassy and Ilorin Innovation Hub will deliver programmes highlighting American leadership in technology and innovation.

The US Embassy in Abuja on Thursday announced the signing of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ilorin Innovation Hub, marking the Embassy's first public-private partnership outside its American Spaces Network.

The collaboration will expand US engagement in Kwara State's growing technology sector and deliver programming focused on artificial intelligence (AI), STEM education, and professional development, according to a statement by the embassy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, US Embassy Public Diplomacy Counsellor Lee McManis described the agreement as "an important milestone" that advances innovation-driven trade and investment opportunities between the United States and Nigeria.

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He added that Kwara State is developing as a tech innovation centre, and American companies are already seeking opportunities to compete and collaborate in this growing market.

Through this MOU, the US Embassy and Ilorin Innovation Hub will deliver programmes that highlight American leadership in technology and innovation, provide business English and STEM training, and equip Nigerian professionals with skills aligned to U.S. industry needs.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, education, and economic growth. "This [MOU] reflects our shared belief that innovation, education, and opportunity are the foundations of a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for both our countries," the Public Diplomacy Counsellor noted.