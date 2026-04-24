Nigeria: Ngoshe - 12 Abducted Victims Escape As Military Bombards Boko Haram Camp

Twelve of the victims Boko Haram abducted in Ngoshe community, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, have escaped, leaving behind 404 out of the total 416.

This coming shortly after the 72 hours ultimatum given to the state and federal governments by the terrorists who threatened to keep the captives forever.

The insurgents threatened any attempt by the government to rescue the victims by force would be met with resistance and the victims would be taken to different locations.

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A source from Pulka revealed that the escaped victims - 10 men and 2 women - escaped after the military invaded a Boko Haram location.

"One of the victims told us that there were military operations in the areas which forced the insurgents to abandon some of them and escape with the majority of the captives," he said.

In a statement by Borno South Youth Alliance, the president Samaila Kaigama, confirmed that some of those previously held by the insurgents escaped on Wednesday.

"They are now safe in a nearby town," he said

He identified the escapees as "Aisha Audu - 20 years, Hajara Audu - 18 months, Aisha Idrisa - 17 years, Hafsat Idrisa - 4 months, Aisha Abubakar Bama - 22 years, Maryam Umar - 11 months, Zainabu Umar Mbasuwa - 22 years, Salma Abubakar - 2 months, Musa Umar - 7 years, Suleiman Umar - 9 years, Aisha Abubakar - 17 years, Aisha Musa - 10 years.

"While we are grateful for this development, we must state clearly that a larger number of victims are still believed to remain in captivity," he said.

These abductees were held by the assailants after the March 4 attack on the military base and Ngoshe community.

This situation forced many survivors of the attack to relocate to a neighboring town, Pulka, from where the Borno South Youth Alliance had been communicating with the insurgents to ensure safe release of their loved ones.

Recall that on April 20, a faction of Boko Haram, Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidwatu Wal-Jihad under Imam Abu Ubaida, released a video, demanding the federal and state governments to pay ransom.

The group also warned against any attempt to forcefully rescue the victims.