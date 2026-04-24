Gambia: How Many Prisoners Are Kept At the Remand Wing Without an End to Their Trial for Years?

Foroyaa has received reports of a case where the person is on trial for the past five years without any judgment. There is need for an investigation to be conducted on the time that remand prisoners have been in custody.

Anyone whose trial was started years ago should be given due consideration. It is a known dictum that justice delayed is justice denied. Speedy justice is desirable to prevent an innocent person from languishing in a remand wing without being tried as expected by their relatives and other loved ones.

The Office of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General should take interest in the detention of people at the remand wing without speedy trial.