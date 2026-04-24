South Africa: Ramaphosa Suspends Top Cop As Case Shakes Police Leadership

President Cyril Ramaphosa places police chief Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension after court charges linked to a R360 million tender case.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane takes over as acting police commissioner while Masemola prepares to return to court with co accused in May.

Families living with crime face more uncertainty after another police boss is pushed out.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension. The decision takes effect immediately.

Ramaphosa said the move follows serious charges and the need for stability in the police. He said he agreed with Masemola on the suspension while the case continues.

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Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane will act as commissioner. She is the chief financial officer at the South African Police Service.

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He faces four counts under the Public Finance Management Act.

The charges relate to a R360 million health services tender. The contract was awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, linked to Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala.

His case will be joined with Matlala and 15 co accused on 13 May. Masemola said he is not guilty and denied corruption.

The announcement follows weeks of public pressure. Political parties and civil groups called for his suspension.

Parliament's police committee chair Ian Cameron urged quick action. The Democratic Alliance called for a fitness of office inquiry.

Masemola was appointed in April 2022. His term was due to end in 2027.

Several former police chiefs also left early. Jackie Selebi was jailed for corruption in 2010. Bheki Cele was fired in 2012. Riah Phiyega was suspended in 2015.