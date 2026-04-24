South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Acting National Police Commissioner

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Divisional Commissioner for Financial Management Services, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.

This after National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

READ | Police Commissioner General Masemola placed on precautionary suspension

The President described Dimpane as having served a "long and distinguished career both in the SAPS and in other public institutions" for nearly two decades.

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"[She] has extensive experience in policing, strategic management, financial management and governance. Lt-Gen Dimpane has a reputation for professionalism and integrity.

"I am confident that she has the qualities and the standing necessary to provide effective leadership to the SAPS during this challenging period," President Ramaphosa said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The Acting Commissioner will be supported by a "strong team of experienced and dedicated police leadership throughout the country".

"She will lead a police service that, notwithstanding substantial challenges, is comprised of men and women who are committed to serving the people of this country and the cause of justice.

"A key area of attention for the Acting National Commissioner and the police leadership is to urgently address weaknesses in the procurement of goods and services.

"In the report of the Zondo Commission and through the proceedings of the Madlanga Commission, procurement has been identified as the source of corruption, abuse of office and instability within the police service," the President said.

Furthermore, Acting Police Minister Cachalia will support the work that SAPS leadership will take to "insulate procurement processes from any form of manipulation".

"This work will feed into the broader restructuring of public procurement that was announced in SONA [State of the Nation Address].

"The Acting National Commissioner will be expected to sustain the momentum of our national fight against crime and corruption," he noted.

Shoots of progress

President Ramaphosa highlighted some of the successes the police have made in tackling crime, including:

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· A reduction of contact crime over the last two financial years, largely due to the focus on police visibility.

· Focused initiatives to address gender-based violence and femicide.

· The implementation of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy remain central to South Africa's ongoing fight against the scourge of violent crime.

· Progress made by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster towards the adoption of an Organised Crime Strategy.

"Important steps have been taken with regards to organised crime, including gang violence, illegal firearms, illegal mining, drug trafficking and kidnappings. These efforts have been strengthened by collaboration between the SAPS and the South African National Defence Force.

"The SAPS Task Team investigating matters arising from the Madlanga Commission has made significant progress, leading to a number of arrests. We commend the team and wish it continued success," the President stated.

He acknowledged that the task of rebuilding law enforcement agencies and security services "would be a difficult undertaking".

"We have been guided at all times by the need for transparency, accountability and respect for due legal process.

"I wish Lt-Gen Dimpane and the entire SAPS leadership well in building on the progress that has been made in our fight against crime," President Ramaphosa concluded.