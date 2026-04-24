South Africa: IFP Raises Concerns Over Acting Leadership in SAPS Amid Commissioner Suspension

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) notes the appointment of Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane as Acting National Police Commissioner, following the precautionary suspension of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola over allegations relating to the violation of public finance regulations.

As the IFP, we reaffirm our respect for due process and the rule of law. We recognise the necessity of taking decisive steps to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during this period. We therefore extend the benefit of the doubt to Acting National Commissioner Dimpane and trust that she will discharge her duties with the utmost professionalism, impartiality, and diligence.

However, we are compelled to raise serious concerns about the growing trend of key positions within the security cluster being occupied in an acting capacity. The concurrent presence of both an Acting Minister and an Acting National Commissioner signals a troubling lack of stability, continuity, and decisive leadership in a sector that is fundamental to national security and the fight against crime.

At a time when South Africans are grappling with high levels of crime and insecurity, the country cannot afford uncertainty or weakened command at the highest levels of law enforcement. Acting appointments, by their very nature, are temporary and can undermine long-term strategic planning, accountability, and public confidence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While we support necessary and lawful interventions, we call for the urgent stabilisation of leadership within the security cluster. Permanent appointments must be prioritised to restore confidence, ensure consistent leadership, and strengthen the effectiveness of SAPS in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

The IFP will continue to monitor developments closely and will not hesitate to hold those in authority accountable to the people of South Africa.

Issued by:

Hon. Nhlanhla Hadebe

IFP Chief Whip in the National Assembly

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029