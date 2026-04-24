South Africa: Police Commissioner General Masemola Placed On Precautionary Suspension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court earlier this week.

The President held a media briefing together with Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia at the Union Buildings on Thursday afternoon.

Masemola faces charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) related to the awarding of a R228 million contract to Medicare 24 - a business linked to alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

"In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role of the National Commissioner in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case," the President announced.

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READ | National Police Commissioner General Masemola appears in court

Recalling the commitment made during the 2026 State of the Nation Address to step up the fight against organised crime, corruption, and violence, the President said the decision to suspend Masemola was one rooted in accountability.

He laid bare government's efforts to restore credibility of the police service following years of state capture.

"We have worked hard over the last few years to rebuild our law enforcement agencies and security services in the wake of state capture, to restore their credibility and integrity. We have taken measures to uncover malfeasance and investigate allegations of wrongdoing within the ranks of the police and other institutions.

"These measures have been necessary to ensure accountability and to devise remedial action to prevent the abuse of office and the theft of public resources. In all these efforts, we have promoted respect for the rule of law and upheld the principle that law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies must be able to act without fear, favour, or prejudice.

"It is this principle that informs our response to the appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court earlier this week of the SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act," President Ramaphosa said.

The President acknowledged that the National Commissioner's court appearance is "understandably a cause of great concern for all South Africans".

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"However, we should not allow this development to weaken our determination or diminish our ability to fight against crime and corruption. We should not allow anything to destabilise the police service or undermine the morale of those entrusted to protect our people.

"We must hold firm to the values of our Constitution and, in this case as in all cases, allow the law to take its course," President Ramaphosa urged.