West Africa: MFWA Defends Payroll Fraud Report By the Fourth Estate

23 April 2026
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)
press release

We publish the statement below, issued by our solicitors, A-Partners @ Law, in response to the public commentary and threats of legal action that have followed a recent report by our accountability journalism project, The Fourth Estate, into findings published in Ghana's latest Auditor-General's Report.

The statement by our solicitors sets out the legal and ethical foundation of our publication, details of the steps taken to ensure accuracy and fairness, and explains the prompt remedial actions undertaken after the Audit Service of Ghana acknowledged errors in its report. It also situates this episode within the broader MFWA public-interest mission.

The Fourth Estate, since its inception in 2021, has produced publications that have resulted in cancellation of fraudulent multi-million public sector contracts, arrests and prosecution of corrupt officials, presidential enquiries into public sector procurement processes, and reform of public sector policies and contributed to efforts to safeguard public funds.

We remain resolute in this work and guided by the constitutional imperative to promote transparency and accountability towards consolidating Ghana's democracy.

Please click the button below to read the statement from our solicitors.

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Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

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