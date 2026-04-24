Nigeria: Kenyan President Hits Back At Tinubu, Mocks Nigerians

President William Ruto has criticised Nigeria's economic conditions and English usage, pushing back against comments by President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians are better off than citizens of other African countries.

The exchange followed remarks by Tinubu during a visit to Bayelsa State, where he inaugurated key infrastructure projects and defended his administration's economic policies despite rising fuel prices.

"It is very important that we are honest with our people. Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel price is biting hard, but look around, let us thank God together, that you are better off. Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries and what they are going through. We will not look back. We will continue to fine way to ameliorate the sufferings of the vulnerable," Tinubu had said.

In a now-viral video response, Ruto dismissed the comparison, pointing to Nigeria's infrastructure challenges, particularly its persistent power supply issues, and taking a swipe at its English usage.

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"Our education is good. Our English is good. We speak the best English in the world. If you listen to a Nigerian speak English, you'll need a translator. We've the best human capital anywhere in the world," Ruto said, using humour to defend his country's standing.

The remarks come amid broader economic pressures across Africa, including rising fuel prices linked to global supply disruptions, partly driven by tensions in the Middle East and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

The exchange has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users criticising both the comparison and the tone of the remarks.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user, Bureau-39, wrote, "Let's not drag the whole country into this shit between two incompetent mad corrupt politicians. Both the countries speak good English, Kenya leans toward a clearer, more British-influenced style, while Nigeria mixes it with rich local flair and pidgin that can sound like its own dialect."

Another commenter, Frank Bryant, questioned the basis of the debate, saying, "Why should Africans be competing over who speaks the colonial masters language very well?"

Xave added, "and you think they would listen to you the only thing Africans are good at is fighting amongst themselves."

Obiridike commented, "They will do that Ghanaians and South Africans say all Nigerians are thieves and drug peddlers."

Similarly, Michael James echoed, "They will do that Ghanaians and South Africans say all Nigerians are thieves and drug peddlers."

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While Nigeria remains one of Africa's largest do oil producers, it continues to grapple with inflation, currency instability and erratic electricity supply.

Kenya, on the other hand, has positioned itself as a regional hub for finance and technology, though it also faces economic challenges, including rising debt and cost-of-living pressures.