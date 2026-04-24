Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates 14-Year-Old Nigerian for Winning African Spelling Bee

press release

Oreofe, a student of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College in Ado Ekiti, defeated contestants from over 20 African countries to claim the continental crown.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrates 14-year-old Adeolu Oreofe for emerging as the 2026 African Spelling Bee Champion in the Junior Category of the competition held recently in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Oreofe, a student of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College in Ado Ekiti, defeated contestants from over 20 African countries to claim the continental crown, which comes with a $5,000 educational scholarship.

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The president acknowledges that the outstanding achievement reflects the importance of sustained investment in education, literacy, and youth development.

He applauds the student's dedication, as well as the unwavering support of parents, teachers, and mentors who contributed to this remarkable success.

The president notes that Oreofe did not allow earlier disappointments to deter her from her determination to reach the top.

She finished second at the 2023 MTN Spelling Bee and the 2024 Ekiti State Spelling Bee. She then placed fifth at the 2025 African Spelling Bee and second at the 2025 Nigeria Spelling Bee, before clinching the first prize this year in the continental championship.

"I am convinced that this feat not only brings honour to Nigeria on the continental stage but also serves as an inspiration to millions of young Nigerians to pursue excellence in academics and personal development.

"As a government, we will continue to strengthen the education sector by creating opportunities that enable Nigerian youths to compete and excel globally. I wish Miss Oreofe continued success in her future endeavours," the president says.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 23, 2026