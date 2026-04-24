Zimbabwe: 'What Office Does He Hold?' - Chivayo's ZITF Appearance Alongside Mnangagwa, Boko Sparks Outrage

The appearance of controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa and visiting Botswana leader Duma Boko has stirred unease among Zimbabweans online.

On Thursday, Chivayo was seen touring exhibition stands in the company of the two Heads of State, prompting widespread questions over his role and presence within what appeared to be an official presidential delegation.

The controversial businessman, known for his close ties to Mnangagwa, drew scrutiny from critics who questioned the apparent breach of protocol.

Lawyer and former legislator Fadzayi Mahere publicly queried the development, directing her concerns to Permanent Secretary of Information, Nick Mangwana.

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"Good day @nickmangwana, where are the VPs? Why is @wicknellchivayo in the presidential entourage? What office does he hold or is it a free-for-all with no protocol? We need new leaders," Mahere posted.

Prominent journalist Chofamba Sithole weighed in, arguing that in a functional democracy, such an occurrence would trigger parliamentary scrutiny.

"In any normal country, Parliament would demand that the President's Office account for the very public role of a private citizen in official engagements," Sithole wrote on X.

"What security clearance does he have, and on what basis? What oath has he sworn to protect Zimbabwe's national interest?

"Under Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean State has been dangerously informalised, official protocols discarded, statecraft dumbed down, and the dignity and integrity of the Office of the President reduced to that of a Temu mafia don!"

Social media users also ridiculed Chivayo's presence, with one commentator, Prophet Dr Cde Prof Madzibaba Adamski Jahman, dismissing his role as insignificant.

"Not to worry, his so-called plane is grounded in Switzerland. He looked extremely uncomfortable on his phone, touring behind the President whilst biting his lips and more than likely in the dog box.

"The walls are closing in on him! Nobody showed him any attention, nor did he take the opportunity to post on his socials the big man he is!"

Other netizens expressed discomfort over Chivayo's proximity to the President, citing his controversial past, which includes a criminal conviction and jail time.