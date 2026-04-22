Zimbabwe: Chivayo Reverses U.S.$3,6 Million Donation to Legislators After Backlash From Zanu-PF

After pressure from ZANU PF's internal structures, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has withdrawn his US$3.6 million pledge to parliamentarians.

Chivayo faced pressure from ZANU PF's Youth League, which slammed his proposed donation that he said had come after consultation with the "principal".

The donation would have been distributed to the 360 legislators, with each getting US$10,000.

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In a social media post, Chivayo proposed a pledge of US$5 million, with each province set to receive US$500,000 which he says will go towards development.

"I am pleased to announce that I have refined my position and now extend a revised pledge of USD5 million, subject to further consultation with the appropriate party structures.

"This support can be channelled through provincial chairpersons as USD500,000 across each of the country's ten provinces in order to drive grassroots development initiatives that directly benefit our communities," said Chivayo.

Chivayo's initial proposal was viewed by political observers as a move to sway Parliament into supporting the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

The bill seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Parliament and Council, in the process suspending elections which are due in 2028.

ZANU PF Youth League chairman John Paradza broke rank, castigating Chivayo for his donation to Parliament.

Chivayo said his pledge may have been construed as political.

"I acknowledge that my approach, though well intended, may not have fully appreciated certain institutional sensitivities.

"As a political novice, I acknowledge that there are structures and protocol which perhaps I ought to have observed and consulted. In hindsight, I recognise that the channel through which the pledge was communicated was probably not the best and that I could have given better consideration to the timing of my pledge.

"For that reason, and for the unintended consequences that may have resulted from my well-intended pledge, I express my deepest regret," said Chivayo.