Nigeria: Tinubu Approves 30% Discount On Airlines' Debt to Aviation Agencies

The approval is expected to ease financial pressure on airlines grappling with rising operational costs.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a 30 per cent reduction in charges airlines owe aviation agencies, in a move aimed at easing mounting financial pressure in the sector.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday during a meeting with journalists, saying the approval was communicated during the meeting with airline operators.

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"So this evening, Mr President just communicated to us through the Chief of Staff, whilst we were at the meeting, that he's granting a 30 per cent discount to all airlines," Mr Keyamo said.

According to him, the relief applies to debts owed by airlines to key aviation agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He explained that the measure is intended to help airlines manage outstanding obligations such as parking fees, navigational charges and other operational costs.

The development comes amid growing concerns in the aviation sector following a sharp increase in the price of Jet A1 fuel, which operators say has significantly raised flight costs.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that airlines under the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have warned that the surge in fuel prices could force them to either increase ticket fares or suspend operations if urgent interventions are not implemented.