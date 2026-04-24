Kenya, Ghana Move to Establish East-West African Digital Asset Corridor

Nairobi — Kenya's Virtual Assets Chamber of Commerce (VACC) and Ghana's Chamber of Digital Assets and Blockchain Innovations (CDABI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize a strategic partnership aimed at aligning policy, strengthening regulation, and deepening collaboration across Africa's fast-evolving digital asset ecosystem.

The agreement, signed on April 14 and released Thursday, establishes what the two organizations describe as an East-West African Digital Asset Corridor, designed to improve coordination between markets that have largely developed in isolation as digital assets gain traction across the continent.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Africa's digital asset ecosystem through credible institutions, practical cooperation, and a long-term focus on trust, standards, and market development.

Both organizations say the collaboration will support a more connected and better-coordinated African approach to virtual asset policy and ecosystem growth.

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The MOU brings together two institutions with complementary roles in their respective regions.

VACC has positioned itself as an industry architect within East Africa's virtual asset ecosystem, engaging policymakers and market participants while promoting education, professionalization, and trust-building.

CDABI serves as the organized voice of Ghana's virtual asset sector, engaging with institutions such as the Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission Ghana, and the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa.

At the centre of the agreement is a structured framework for cooperation covering regulatory alignment, policy development, knowledge and capacity building, joint research, and thought leadership.

Through this framework, the two chambers will support dialogue on regulatory developments in their jurisdictions and collaborate on drafting and advocating for evidence-based policies, while engaging regional and global institutions including the Financial Action Task Force, the African Union, and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.

"VACC sees this partnership as an important step toward building the trust infrastructure that Africa's digital asset markets will need in order to grow responsibly and at scale. Our focus is on helping create a more credible, better-connected, and professionally grounded ecosystem, one that supports innovation while strengthening standards, regulatory dialogue, and market confidence across borders."-

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Bill Okello, Director, Virtual Assets Chamber of Commerce (VACC)

A key pillar of the partnership is the development of professional capacity across the sector.

CDABI's certification programme developed with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration will be expanded through collaboration with VACC's East African networks, with both organizations exploring curriculum sharing and joint training delivery.

"Africa must stop being a spectator in the drafting of global virtual asset standards. This partnership between CDABI AND VACC is our declaration that the continent is ready to lead from the front,"said Caleb Kwaku Afaglo, President, CDABI Ghana Chapter