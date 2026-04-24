Nigeria: 36 Serving Military Officers to Be Arraigned for Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

Those to be arraigned are from a wider group of officers detained since 2025 over the alleged coup plot extensively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

At least 36 serving military officers accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu will be arraigned before a General Court Martial (GCM) on Friday, following the convening of a military trial panel by the Defence Headquarters.

Although the Defence Headquarters has not publicly announced the move, Sahara Reporters exclusively reported that the GCM will assemble at the Scorpion Officers' Mess, Asokoro, Abuja on 23 April, according to a convening order signed by AM Alechenu, Commander of the Defence Headquarters Garrison.

The order, dated 17 April, notes that military police, naval police, air police including guards brigade personnel will secure the venue, adding no one is allowed to bring weapons into the court room except the court guards who are only allowed to "carry arms around the court premises on every day of proceedings."

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According to the order, the panel was constituted pursuant to the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The panel is reportedly made up of senior officers drawn from across the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force. It is chaired by a senior-ranking officer, with other members serving as directing staff and legal officers to oversee prosecution and procedure.

Those to be arraigned are from a wider group of officers detained since 2025 over the alleged coup plot extensively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

When reports first surfaced that some officers had been arrested over an alleged coup, authorities dismissed the claims, describing their actions as "professional misconduct." They later acknowledged that a plot to overthrow Mr Tinubu's government was indeed true.

The alleged plot involved civilians, former and serving military personnel. The Nigerian government has filed 13 charges against the civilians and two ex-military personnel at Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

The charges, including treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information and money laundering, were signed by by Rotimi Oyedepo, Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, acting on behalf of the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Those listed in the charges include Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, a retired major-general; Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; and Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa. Others are Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani, a Zaria-based Islamic cleric.

The court martial

An air vice marshal heads the panel as President, supported by senior officers at the ranks of Major General, Rear Admiral and Air Vice Marshal. Legal guidance is to be provided by the Judge Advocate, A. Mohammed, a lieutenant colonel.

The panel is headed by Air Vice Marshal H.I. Alhaji as President, alongside members including Major Generals UT Opuene, IB Abubakar, NUC Ogili, SA Emmanuel and FU Mijinyawa; Rear Admirals D.M. Ndanusa and MK Igwe; as well as Air Vice Marshals M.A. Isah and A.O. Kotun. Air Vice Marshal M.M. Omar is listed as the waiting member.

The convening order further outlines key support appointments, naming a liaison officer, prosecuting officers drawn from the three services (Army, Air Force and Navy), a technical team, supervising officers, and a court secretariat to handle administrative duties.

The order notes that the proceedings will be conducted under the authority conferred by the Armed Forces Act. It further requires that, upon the conclusion of the trial, the President of the GCM must forward the official record within a defined timeframe.

Although the convening order did not set out the specific charges in detail, it notes that "the charges are to be served on the accused persons individually."

The order further affirms that both the prosecution and defence will be allowed to present witnesses in accordance with the provisions of the Evidence Act 2023. It also guarantees accused persons the right to legal representation of their choosing.

"Accused persons are entitled to defence counsel of their choice. However, accused persons are to inform the Convening Authority of their counsel not later than 24 hours before the commencement of the trial," it stated.

In addition, it provides that "where an accused fails to secure a Defence Counsel, the Convening Authority will appoint one for him at no cost."

The officers listed

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that 16 military officers were initially arrested for direct participation, but the constitution of a special investigative panel, led by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye, later led to additional arrests.

However, the convening order listed 36 serving officers including senior and junior military personnel. Many of these names had been mentioned in a previous report by this newspaper.

The 36 officers:

S/N

Name

Rank

Service Number

1

MA Sadiq

Brigadier General

N/10321

2

MA Ma'aji

Colonel

N/10668

3

IM Hussain

Lieutenant Colonel

N/12225

4

M Almakura

Lieutenant Colonel

N/12983

5

P Dangnap

Lieutenant Colonel

N/13025

6

S Bappah

Lieutenant Colonel

N/13036

7

AA Hayatu

Lieutenant Colonel

N/13038

8

SM Gana

Lieutenant Colonel

N/13857

9

IU Yusuf

Wing Commander

NAF/3117

10

MM Jiddah

Major

N/13003

11

H Yusuf

Major

N/13877

12

AD Dauda

Major

N/14394

13

JM Ganaks

Major

N/14363

14

D Yusuf

Major

N/14753

15

J Iliyasu

Major

N/14837

16

MA Usman

Major

N/15404

17

A Mohammed

Major

N/15769

18

II Idris

Major

N/16185

19

DB Abdullahi

Lieutenant Commander

NN/3289

20

SB Adamu

Squadron Leader

NAF/3481

21

NG Zuzu

Squadron Leader

NAF/3617

22

G Binuga

Captain

N/16722

23

I Bello

Captain

N/16266

24

AA Yusuf

Captain

N/16724

25

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IU Zubair

Captain

N/17646

26

ML Muhammad

Captain

N/18445

27

SS Felix

Lieutenant

N/18105

28

Nasiru Ibrahim

Warrant Officer

95NA/39/2281

29

Abdul Abdullahi

Staff Sergeant

99NA/48/126

30

Alhassan Zakari

Sergeant

97NA/44/4394

31

Sanda Usman

Sergeant

03NA/54/5529

32

Abubakar Ibrahim

Sergeant

06NA/58/3829

33

Momoh Audu

Corporal

96NA/41/1592

34

Aliyu Ibrahim

Corporal

10NA/65/7797

35

Sambo Danladi

Lance Corporal

16NA/75/634

36

Nasiru Yushau

Lance Corporal

16NA/75/5221