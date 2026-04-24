Liberia's Integrity Institutions Align On Anti-Corruption Strategy and New Data Tool

Monrovia, April 24, 2026 - Liberia's Governance Commission (GC) recently convened integrity institutions for the first 2026 meeting of the National Integrity Forum (NIF) Steering Committee at the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) office in Monrovia.

The meeting aimed to review progress over the past four months and advance plans for the NIF website, newsletter, and funding coordination.

A key highlight was the April 9 launch of the National Integrity Index (NII), a new data-driven tool developed by the GC to measure accountability, transparency, ethical compliance, citizen engagement, and institutional capacity across public sectors.

GC Oversight Commissioner Matthew B. Kollie Jr. stated that the NII will provide the metrics Liberia needs to track progress and guide reforms. "The Governance Commission is not just pointing out challenges; it is providing roadmaps and the metrics to overcome them," he said.

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The GC is also leading efforts to revise the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) to meet 2026 standards. Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) Commissioner Atty. Samuel F. Dakana called collaboration with the GC on the strategy update a top priority.

NIF Steering Committee Chairman Mr. Jeffery Yeates praised the unified participation of anti-graft bodies, noting that the meeting demonstrated institutions are "moving as one force against graft" rather than working in silos.

The meeting brought together the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Accountability Lab, CENTAL, Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), LACC, and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

These updates signal strengthened coordination among Liberia's integrity institutions as they work to advance transparency and accountability nationwide.