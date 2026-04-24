Liberia: U.S. Deport More Liberians

Monrovia, Liberia, April 24, 2026 -- The United States Government has deported nine more Liberian nationals following their convictions for various criminal offenses committed during their residence in the United States.

The individuals arrived in Liberia on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and were received by officers of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) at Roberts International Airport.

The deportation comes weeks after the US government deported twelve Liberians on March 31, this year, following convictions for offenses like rape, aggravated assault, and burglary.

Their deportation follows the completion of prison sentences related to a range of offenses, including robbery, weapons violations, sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, driving under the influence (DUI), fraud, resisting arrest, and larceny.

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According to the LIS, additional offenses committed by the deportees include domestic violence, drug trafficking, identity theft, and making false statements.

Authorities noted that deportations of this nature are typically conducted via chartered flights under the supervision of United States security personnel.

Individuals are repatriated only after serving their full sentences.

Upon arrival, the deportees were transferred to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for fingerprint identification, documentation, and background checks. Following the completion of these procedures, they are released to their families under the supervision of the Liberia Immigration Service.

This process, authorities say, is intended to ensure accountability while also providing an opportunity for the individuals' reintegration into society.