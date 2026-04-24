Liberia: NBC Pushes for Stronger Oversight Through Community Monitoring

Monrovia, April 24, 2026 -- The National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) has reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in Liberia's concession sector, following a government-led technical forum on monitoring and compliance held in Monrovia.

Director General Hanson S. Kiazolu Sr. emphasized that the Bureau is prioritizing open engagement with concession companies and stakeholders. He highlighted Community-Based Monitoring (CBM) as a crucial tool for strengthening oversight of concession agreements.

Kiazolu stated that the NBC is adopting robust monitoring frameworks and institutionalizing compliance mechanisms as part of its 2026-2030 strategic plan, while also investing in staff capacity building.

"Ensuring that these agreements deliver tangible benefits to the Liberian people is not just a priority, it is a responsibility," Kiazolu remarked, underscoring that effective monitoring safeguards national interests, particularly in the extractive sector, where local communities are directly affected.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Deputy Director General for Concessions, Cllr. B. Rachell Yarbah-Doubah also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration among government, local communities, and concessionaires. Drawing on lessons from Liberia's oil palm regions, she stressed the need for inclusive and ongoing engagement.

She pointed out that experiences from oil palm concession areas across Liberia illustrate the urgent need for stronger cooperation between government institutions, local communities, and concessionaires.

Forum participants called for innovative oversight, stronger partnerships, and new monitoring approaches to enhance compliance and transparency. The group agreed that improved systems are essential for equitable growth in the concession sector.

In conclusion, the NBC reaffirmed its commitment to building trust and strengthening oversight to ensure that concession agreements contribute meaningfully to Liberia's national development.