Nigeria: Golfers Swing With Renewed Hope in Fight Against Cancer

The fight against Cancer is not a one-off battle; it is relentless and at times lifelong. Achieving victory therefore is a tough task. But if what transpired over the weekend at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is anything to go by, then Foundation for Cancer Care is winning in the battle against the scourge.

Friday, April 17th was a normal day to many folks. While some headed to their places of work, others journeyed to the golf section of Ikoyi Club for a worthy cause. The task was simple; Swing against Cancer. Every swing is victory; every putt is life saved.

Leading the charge was Farooq Oreagba, a lively golfer and cancer survivor; there was also Pat Ozoemene, a lady golfer and a regular winner on and off the golf Course. Ozoemene is also a cancer survivor. Their message from the course was clear; a Swing against cancer, is a swing of hope, a putt on the green is a life saved through golf.

Golf, a low intensity physical activity aids cancer patients and survivors in maintaining health, improving mental well-being and rebuilding physical strength during and after treatment.

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When detected early, cancer victims can live a normal life, medics have insisted. Celebrity golfer, Oreagba; the man many refer to as Mr. Steeze is a living example.

For four hours, Oreagba was on the golf course, driving, pitching and putting. He wasn't alone. Chumy Nwogu; a man who has dedicated his life and time to helping people survive cancer was with him on the golf course so also was Ike Ilegbune,

Vice Chairman, Ikoyi Club 1938, Bolaji Martins was on the course, Amaechi Ndidi, Toluwalase Balogun were there as well.

Martins, the Vice Chairman was in the thick of the battle. So also were; Team 4DCure, Team Pepsi, Team Sacvin, last year's winner and many more.

The battle was relentless, and like in any other sporting event, a winner must emerge. Last year, Team Sacvin stole the show, twelve months later, Team 4DCure fought hard, fired from all cylinders on the way to victory. A total of 88-stableford points was all they needed to come top, leaving the ever present Team Pepsi in the second position.

Led by Olaide Okubanjo; Team 4DCure expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the game, declaring that the war against cancer is one that must be won. The message resonated far and wide. Chumy Nwogu, the Foundation chairman added his voice, emphasizing the importance of the tournament in creating awareness on early detection in the fight against cancer.

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"This is a very important tournament for us because it raises awareness about cancer and early detection. Staying fit and active is important for cancer survivors, and it's crucial for everyone to get screened. It also helps raise funds for treatment", Nwogu said.

"We must also pay attention to our diet, we need to eat more vegetables and fruits, reduce red meat intake, and consume alcohol in moderation. These are essential for healthy living and cancer prevention. The key message is that cancer is not a death sentence," Nwogu added. Cancer survivor, Oreagba reaffirmed it, "My message is simple; early detection saves lives. I say it every time, go for regular check-ups; cancer is not a death sentence".

ProvidusBank, Air Peace; event's Platinum sponsors; Pepsi, PKF; events Silver sponsors aided the fight against the scourge.

In all, 2026 Swing against Cancer Charity Golf Day tournament was a call in service to humanity through golf.