SOKOTO: — Senator Ibrahim Lamido, representing Sokoto East Senatorial District, has declared that the persistent wave of banditry ravaging communities in his constituency, rather than political ambition, informed his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The lawmaker stated that despite the ongoing legal tussle within the party, his resolve to align with the ADC remains firm, insisting that the move reflects the collective will of his constituents who are grappling with worsening insecurity.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Sokoto, Lamido said the decision was taken after extensive consultations with residents of Sokoto East, many of whom he said have been subjected to relentless attacks by armed bandits.

According to him, the people of the district are increasingly frustrated by what they perceive as the failure of authorities at both the state and federal levels to effectively address the security crisis.

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"It is not only my personal decision," the senator said. "It was decided by my people who are being killed, kidnapped, and dislodged by bandits on a daily basis, with little or nothing done to salvage the situation.

"I know there are legal issues in the party, but my people have already decided. I am not joining the ADC for political gain, but because my constituents believe the party has the capacity to address their problems," he added.

Lamido also faulted recent claims by the Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, who during a State Executive Council meeting reportedly stated that efforts by the government to curb banditry in the eastern part of the state were producing positive results.

While acknowledging the commitment of the state government and security agencies toward combating insecurity, the senator strongly disagreed with the governor's assessment, insisting that the security situation in Sokoto East remains extremely fragile.

He said several communities across the district continue to face repeated attacks from armed bandits, resulting in killings, kidnappings, and the displacement of hundreds of residents.

According to Lamido, the persistent g6g yviolence has severely disrupted economic activities, forcing many residents to abandon farms and businesses while living under constant fear.

The senator further revealed that movement within the district has become dangerously restricted, with many residents unable to travel to the Sokoto metropolis without armed escorts.

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"In some cases, even with escorts, people can only travel on specific days of the week because of the volatile security situation," he noted.

Describing the situation as alarming, Lamido called on both the Sokoto State Government and the Federal Government to urgently intensify efforts to restore peace in the region.

He urged authorities to strengthen security operations through increased deployment of personnel, improved intelligence gathering, and the provision of adequate logistics to security agencies operating in affected areas.

The lawmaker also emphasized the need for humanitarian assistance to support displaced families, alongside long-term policies aimed at tackling the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment, and limited access to education.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Sokoto East, Lamido maintained that the protection of lives and property must remain the top priority of government at all levels.

He called on all stakeholders to work collectively to bring an end to the cycle of violence and restore lasting peace and stability across the troubled communities.