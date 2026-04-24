Nigeria: FAAN Boss, Olubunmi Kuku, Projects Strong Export Growth As Nigeria-UK Trade Hits £8.1bn

Abuja — Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, said Nigeria had recorded increased export to the United Kingdom, as Nigeria-UK trade hit £8.1 billion.

Drawing from available data, Kuku confirmed rising trade volumes and new market opportunities within the aviation sector, which were contributing to Nigeria's export volumes.

Relatedly, a high-level United Kingdom trade mission on education and skills concluded a week-long skills and schools trade mission to Nigeria, laying a foundation for expanded collaboration in education and workforce development between both countries.

The mission organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade, which ran from April 19 to 23 in Abuja and Lagos, brought together leading UK private schools, skills providers and education institutions with Nigerian stakeholders, including policymakers, investors and school operators.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meanwhile, speaking at a forum hosted by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Kuku, represented by Director of Cargo Development and Services, Lekan Thomas, stated that there were encouraging trade figures and policy support driving the aviation corridor.

According to her, Nigeria-UK trade reached £8.1 billion, recording an 11.4 per cent year-on-year increase, while UK imports from Nigeria stood at £2.4 billion.

She stated that even a modest 1-5 per cent increase in exports could generate an additional $25-125 million in revenue.

The FAAN boss also pointed to the United Kingdom's decision to grant duty-free or reduced tariffs on over 3,000 Nigerian products as a major opportunity for exporters, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, and emerging sectors.

She emphasised strong government backing for aviation reforms, citing recent engagements led by President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, which had helped restore investor confidence and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Kuku said FAAN was already advancing infrastructure upgrades, digital cargo systems, and incentives to attract more cargo airlines, positioning Nigeria to capture a larger share of the global air freight market.

"With the right systems in place, Nigeria is well-positioned to scale exports, deepen trade with the UK, and become a leading air cargo hub in Africa," Kuku said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom trade mission on education and skills was organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade. The engagement was part the UK's broader International Education Strategy, which identifies Nigeria as one of five priority markets for global education partnerships.

The initiative is being championed by Steve Smith, who is expected to return to Nigeria later this year to sustain the momentum.

The mission builds on diplomatic and educational engagements during a recent state visit to the United Kingdom in March, further reinforcing the growing importance of education within UK-Nigeria bilateral relations.

At the heart of discussions was the expansion of in-country delivery of British education, including the establishment of internationally recognised UK schools in Nigeria, as well as the development of industry-aligned skills programmes, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

In Abuja, the delegation held high-level talks with Nigeria's Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, securing strong political backing for deeper institutional cooperation. Both sides explored pathways for partnerships that would strengthen Nigeria's education system while equipping young people with skills tailored to labour market demands.

The delegation also visited several British curriculum schools and colleges in Abuja and Lagos, gaining first-hand insight into teaching standards and operational models already in place within Nigeria.

Speaking at the conclusion of the mission, British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, highlighted education as a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

Baxter stated, "The UK and Nigeria share a deep and longstanding relationship, and opportunities in education are one of its most exciting frontiers."

He said the mission demonstrated "strong appetite on both sides to deepen collaboration."

He added that connecting UK institutions with Nigerian partners would help build sustainable, in-country education systems, while positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for high-quality learning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also reflecting on the mission, Sarah Chidgey described the initiative as a practical demonstration of the UK's education strategy in action.

According to her, progress in UK-Nigeria education collaboration has grown steadily since her first visit in 2022, with the current mission reinforcing mutual commitment to expanding access, quality, and innovation in the sector.

The delegation included representatives from prominent UK institutions, such as Harrow International School, The King's School Canterbury, Whitgift School, Bedford School, and Pearson, among others.

The mission concluded with a robust pipeline of follow-up activities, including one-on-one engagements, memorandum of understanding (MoU) discussions, and agreed next steps aimed at translating dialogue into tangible partnerships.

Analysts say the initiative signals a shift towards more structured and commercially viable education cooperation between both countries, with potential benefits spanning student mobility, local capacity building, and skills development aligned to Nigeria's economic priorities.