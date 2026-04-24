Nigeria: Yobe Endorses Tinubu for 2nd Term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term of office.

The President was endorsed at the party's stakeholders meeting in Damaturu through a motion moved by Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, and seconded by the Speaker Yobe House of Assembly, Hon. Chiroma Buba Mashio, and unanimously endorsed by the stakeholders.

Addressing the stakeholders, Governor Mai Mala Buni, said as a member of the ruling party, the state has benefitted from the federal government.

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Governor Buni stated that it is a gratifying alignment with the national party and the government since 2015, has attracted some advantages to the state which facilitated reconstruction and recovery programmes for the good of the state and its people.

Buni called on the good people of the state to once again support the APC and endorse President Tinubu for another term of office

He commended the stakeholders for demonstrating high profile political maturity driven by peace and the collective interest of the state and its people.

"Although we may have differing political standing and opinions, we have never allowed violence in our political life. This is a testament that we are indeed the home of "Politics without Bitterness" as advocated by one of our astute political leaders, the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim.

"l want to use this occasion to appreciate the good people of the state for your resilience and support to the government in our recovery efforts, not only to rebuild the state but to make life much easier for our people.

"To our security operatives, the government and good people of Yobe State are hugely indebted to your commitment to the fight against insecurity. Some of you paid the supreme price for Yobe state to remain peaceful. Your sacrifice is never in vain as we now enjoy relative peace, a cause to which you laid your lives for," he said.