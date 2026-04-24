West African Tax Body to Visit Liberia to Boost Tax Professionalism

24 April 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Roseline Gbessagee

The West African Union of Tax Institutes is sending a high-level delegation to Liberia to support the country's newly established tax practitioners institute, marking the regional body's first direct engagement with Liberia since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai signed legislation creating the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners into law.

The visit signals growing regional confidence in Liberia's tax reform trajectory and comes as the country moves to align its tax administration with West African and international professional standards.

In a statement issued Wednesday, WAUTI commended the Liberian government and local tax professionals for what it described as a major breakthrough, crediting sustained advocacy from within the profession for driving the legislation to enactment.

The delegation is expected to engage government institutions, regulatory bodies and professional stakeholders to assess and support Liberia's tax administration framework. Its work will focus on three areas: building technical capacity among Liberian tax practitioners, promoting professional ethics, and strengthening institutional collaboration to improve revenue mobilization and taxpayer services.

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WAUTI also acknowledged the Liberia Revenue Authority for its role in supporting the establishment of the new institute, and urged LITP members to fully embrace their legal mandate. "Work collectively to build a credible and efficient tax system capable of driving national development," the organization said.

The regional body said it is prepared to deepen its collaboration with LITP, including supporting processes that could elevate the institute's standing within the West African tax community.

LITP welcomed the upcoming visit, describing it as a strong endorsement of Liberia's growing tax profession. The institute said preparations are underway to receive the delegation, and that the engagement will strengthen its institutional operations while advancing Liberia's integration into the region's professional taxation network.

The enactment of the LITP legislation is widely regarded as the most significant development in Liberia's tax governance in recent years, giving formal legal standing to a profession that had previously operated without a dedicated regulatory and professional body. Stakeholders say the WAUTI partnership now positions the institute to move quickly from establishment to operational credibility, with regional backing and technical support available from the outset.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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